How to hide comments in word

You can show and conceal remarks involving the Review tab in the Ribbon in Microsoft Word. On the off chance that you add remarks in a Word report, they will show up in a markup region on the right half of pages as a matter of course. If you have any desire to show or conceal remarks, you’ll have to control the presentation of markup. Remember that remarks that are covered up could be shown by a partner or client.

The markup region shows up in Print Layout View (the default view in Word) at whatever point a record incorporates remarks and its appearance can be controlled involving settings on the Review tab in the Ribbon. The default markup is set to Simple Markup with remarks shown. On the off chance that the markup region isn’t showing up on the right, click Show Comments in the Comments bunch. Followed changes additionally show up in the markup region.

In this article, we’re expecting that the default markup choices are being utilized (in spite of the fact that you can change the showcase of markup utilizing Track Changes Options).

Concealing comments involving Display for Review

To conceal remarks in the markup region involving Display for Review:

Click the Review tab in the Ribbon.

In the Tracking bunch, click Display for Review. A drop-down menu shows up.

Select No Markup or Original to conceal the markup region, including remarks.

The accompanying drop-down menu seems when you click Display for Review:

Stow away or show remarks in Word involving the Display for Review drop-down menu.

At the point when you click Display for Review, you have the accompanying choices:

Straightforward Markup which shows the markup region with remarks and updates. In the event that you select Simple Markup and, snap Show Comments in the Comments bunch, the markup region shows up or vanishes (assuming there are no-followed changes). Assuming no markup region shows up on the right, remarks show up as discourse bubbles that you can snap to show the remark.

All Markup which shows the markup region with all remarks or updates as well as lines to their areas in the text.

No Markup which conceals the markup region so that remarks and amendments are covered up. Unique which conceals the markup region as well as any corrections made to the report. With respect to remarks, this choice is equivalent to No Markup.

Concealing comments utilizing Show Markup

To conceal comments utilizing Show Markup:

Click the Review tab in the Ribbon.

In the Tracking bunch, click Show Markup. A drop-down menu shows up.

Select Comments to deselect remarks.

To show comments in the markup region:

Click the Review tab in the Ribbon.

In the Tracking bunch, click Display for Review. A drop-down menu shows up.

Select Simple Markup or All Markup to show the markup region, including remarks.

Click Show Markup. A drop-down menu shows up.

Guarantee Comments are chosen.

On the off chance that you chose Simple Markup, in the Comments bunch, select Show Comments in the Comments bunch.

Seeing all remarks utilizing the Reviewing Pane

To see all comments pay little mind to see:

Click the Review tab in the Ribbon.

In the Tracking bunch, click Reviewing Pane. A drop-down menu shows up.

Select either the level or vertical showcase. The Reviewing Pane shows up and will show remarks and amendments.

You can tap the Reviewing Pane button again in the Ribbon to conceal the Reviewing Pane.

Concealing markup isn’t equivalent to tolerating changes or erasing remarks. You ought to acknowledge or dismiss changes and erase remarks in your Word record before you convey the last rendition.