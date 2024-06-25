Privacy issues are still a major worry for social media users in 2024. One of the most widely used social media sites, Instagram, has improved user control over their data. Despite the lack of a direct tool on Instagram to conceal your following list, there are a few tactics you may use to protect your privacy. This thorough guide will assist you in controlling who can view your Instagram following list.

KEYPOINT: Open the app and navigate to your profile if you want friends to not see your Instagram following list. In the upper right corner, tap the three-line menu icon, then choose “Settings” > “Privacy” > “Connections.” Turn on the option to “Hide Following List.”

Make the move to a private account

To manage who can view your following list, the easiest option is to make your account private instead of public. Only your authorised followers will be able to see your posts and the people you follow as a result.

How to Change Account Type to Private:

Once Instagram is open, touch on your profile image in the lower right corner to access your profile.

In the upper right corner, tap the three horizontal lines (menu) and choose Settings.

Navigate to Privacy:

Turn the Private Account switch to the “on” setting under the Account Privacy section.

Eliminate Unwanted Fans

You can unfollow followers if you don’t want them to view your list of followers. They won’t know that you removed them, but they won’t be able to access your personal data anymore.

How to Take Followers Off:

Access your Instagram profile by opening it.

Press the “Followers” button.

Locate the follower whose name you wish to remove, then press the Remove button next to it.

Block Particular Users

Although blocking specific users is a more extreme approach, it guarantees that the prohibited users will never be able to view your profile or your list of followers.

Getting Rid of a User:

Navigate to the user’s profile on Instagram and choose the individual you wish to block.

In the upper right corner, tap the three dots.

After choosing Block, confirm.

Limit Accounts

With Instagram’s limitation tool, you can restrict conversations with specific users without completely blocking them. Users who are restricted won’t be able to view your online status or whether you’ve read their messages. They are the only ones who can see their comments on your postings.

Method for Limiting an Account:

Navigate to the user’s profile on Instagram that you wish to block.

In the upper right corner, tap the three dots.

Choose Restriction.

Control Story Privacy

Keeping your story privacy under control can help you preserve overall privacy, even while it doesn’t conceal your following list. You have the option to make a list of your close friends or to keep your stories private from certain followers.

How to Handle Narrative Privacy

Open your Instagram profile by clicking on it.

In the upper right corner, tap the three horizontal lines (menu) and choose Settings.

Navigate to Story, then Privacy.

Choose the followers you wish to keep your story hidden from under the “Hide Story From” option.

Use Caution When Using Third-Party Apps

Although some third-party apps make the claim to provide extra privacy controls, proceed with caution when using them. Your account must frequently be accessed by these apps, which poses a security risk.

In summary

Although there isn’t a direct option on Instagram to keep your following list private from other users, you may still have more control over who can access your information by making good use of the privacy settings. You may improve your privacy on Instagram by barring or restricting users, deleting undesirable followers, switching to a private account, and controlling story privacy. When utilising third-party apps, exercise caution and make sure you’re protecting your sensitive data securely. You can take better control of your privacy and have a safer Instagram experience in 2024 if you follow these measures.