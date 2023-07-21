How to hide notifications on lock screen iphone

Do You also find it irritating that someone keeps speaking at your notification on your iPhone? then you are not alone because there are a lot of users just like you who feel violated of their privacy when people try to look at their notifications and know about their personal lives. iPhone users are not comfortable sharing. This mostly happens when notifications appear on the lock screen. As the lock screen is quite open and easily accessible with a single click of the power button, it is quite inevitable and inviting for people wanting to sneak into your phone.

Let’s walk you through the steps and methods through which you can remove notifications from the home screen of your iPhone and relax and sit back without worrying about your data or messages being seen by someone with access to your phone.

First Method

The first method includes one-by-one desensitizing the applications to stop sending notifications to your lock screen. It may sound like a long procedure, but at the end of it, you win with your privacy. Now let’s walk through the steps.

First of all, You need to kickstart your iPhone and move towards the settings application. Once you are there, you need to go to the notification option via search. You may be presented with the plethora of applications downloaded on your iPhone that have been sending notifications to your lock screen. Once you have selected your application, you will now enter a new screen where you need to scroll down to get to the Alert section. There might be options where you need to switch off the lock screen option. Just check close and then open your iPhone again to check if you are still receiving notifications from the particular app you just closed down. This is a 100% working method and is the most preferable one as well.

Well, you may find the above method a long and tiring one. So I have broadened another method that is rather easy to do and is feasible as well. For this method to work, you need to once again kickstart your iPhone and move toward the settings application. Now that you are there, you need to go to the notification option through the search. When you open the notification option, you will find An option called show preview. This option simply enables you to see a preview of Lengthy messages or notifications on your lock screen for feasibility. So to switch it down, you just need to move its toggle to off. If you are worried you might miss an important sale or even a boring meeting, you can solve this problem by toggling on another feature that is said to be “unlocked.” This feature simply enables you to see your message once it is unlocked by your face ID.

Second Method

There is one more method for easy decluttering of your iPhone lock screen. This method only requires you to swipe your notification towards the left to reveal the options in the right panel. You now see an option calledmanage, which would further lead to a pop-up window where you can click on the option of delivering quietly. simply ensures that the message is delivered quietly to the phone without alerting the lock screen to maintain the privacy of the user.

If you are also concerned about your privacy from the people around you having access to your phone or just do not feel comfortable with people speaking on your phone while you are standing in the metro, then this blog is certainly for you. We have listed down three methods through which you can guarantee blocking notifications from your lock screen and then their privacy.

Comments

comments