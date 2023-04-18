How To Hide Pictures on Iphone

In today’s digital age, privacy is a concern for many iPhone users, especially when it comes to personal photos. Whether you want to keep certain photos away from prying eyes or separate work projects from personal photos, knowing how to hide pictures on your iPhone can be a handy skill. Fortunately, iOS 16 offers an easy way to hide photos with added security features, such as requiring Face ID verification. In this article, we will guide you through the steps on how to hide photos on your iPhone, how to access hidden photos, and how to protect them with Face ID.

To begin, launch the Photos app on your iPhone and select the photo you want to hide. Once you have chosen the photo, tap the circle with three dots located in the upper right corner of the screen. A drop-down menu will appear, and you can select “Hide” from the options. You will then have the opportunity to confirm that you want to hide the photo. Once you tap “Hide Photo,” the image will be stored in the Hidden album and will no longer appear in the main camera roll.

Accessing hidden photos is also straightforward. If you are still in the Photos app, you can select “Albums” from the menu at the bottom of the screen. Scroll down to the Utilities section, and you will find a Hidden folder containing your hidden photos. Here, you can view the photos that you have stashed away for safekeeping.

One of the new features in iOS 16 is the ability to protect your hidden photos with Face ID verification, adding an extra layer of security. To set this up, go to Settings and select the Photos app. On the ensuing screen, make sure the slider next to “Use Face ID” is toggled on. By doing this, you have now added an additional level of protection to your Hidden album, as no one will be able to access it without using the Face ID unlock feature. It’s important to note that this toggle also secures the Recently Deleted photos album, providing an added layer of security for all your hidden photos.

If you are looking for even more security, you can also hide the Hidden album itself from view. To do this, go to Settings and select the Photos app. Find the “Show Hidden Album” setting and move the slider to the left. This will remove the Hidden album from the Albums tab in the Photos app, further concealing your hidden photos from prying eyes.

Hiding photos on your iPhone can be a useful feature, especially when you want to keep certain photos private or separate them from other photos. Whether it’s personal photos or work-related projects, iOS 16 provides a straightforward and secure way to hide photos, with added protection through Face ID verification. By following the simple steps outlined above, you can easily hide photos on your iPhone and keep them away from prying eyes.

In conclusion, knowing how to hide photos on your iPhone is a valuable skill for safeguarding your privacy. With iOS 16, the process is simple and comes with added security features such as Face ID verification. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can easily hide photos on your iPhone, access them when needed, and protect them with an extra layer of security. Whether you want to keep personal photos private or create a separation between personal pictures and work-related projects, iOS 16 provides a user-friendly and secure solution. So go ahead and keep your photos hidden from prying eyes with these easy steps!

Comments

comments