Instagram Stories are a well-liked feature that let users post memories that disappear after a day. You could, however, occasionally wish to stop seeing stories from particular persons without unfollowing them. Thankfully, Instagram makes it simple to conceal someone’s story. Here’s a detailed tutorial on how to accomplish this in 2024.

KEYPOINT: To mute someone’s story, tap and hold their profile picture at the top of the feed. After choosing Mute, select Mute narrative.

Launch Instagram and go to the Stories tab

Open the Instagram app on your mobile device : The tales of the people you follow are shown as a sequence of circles at the top of your site. Identify the narrative you wish to conceal : Find the user whose content you want to hide by scrolling through their tale in the story bar. Get to the User’s Information : Hold down the user’s tale symbol with a tap. This will display a menu with multiple choices. Click the “Hide” button : On the menu that displays, choose “Hide [Username]’s Story.” This will stop their stories from showing up in your story feed right away.

As an alternative, here’s how to keep stories hidden from people while you visit their profile:

Access their profile : To access the user whose stories you wish to hide, either touch on their username or type their name into the search field. Story Access Configurations :

On their profile page, tap the three dots (more options) in the upper right corner.

Use the dropdown option to choose “Hide Your Story.”

Verify the Action: Instagram will inquire as to whether you wish to keep this user’s story hidden. Press “Hide” to make sure.

Handling Secret Narratives

You can go back in time and begin watching someone’s stories if you decide to do so at any point in the future:

Go to Hidden Tales:

Tapping the profile icon in the lower right corner of the screen will take you to your Instagram profile.

To access the settings, tap the three lines (menu) in the upper right corner.

Go to “Privacy,” then “Settings,” and lastly “Story.”

See Untold Tales : You will find a list of users whose stories are hidden under “Hide Story From.” To manage the list, tap on it. Reveal a Tale : To see a user’s narrative, locate them and press the “X” or “Unhide” icon next to their name.

Advantages of withholding information

One courteous method to control your social media experience is to conceal someone’s story. Here are some explanations on why you would decide to do this:

Preventing Overload of Content : You can clear up your feed if someone writes too frequently by hiding their tales. Minimising Distractions : Occasionally, certain content may be bothersome or unnecessary for you. Sustaining Relationships : By keeping stories hidden, you can prevent embarrassing situations or emotional harm that could result from unfollowing someone.

In summary

Instagram is still developing, giving users additional options for managing their social media interactions. A subtle, easy way to customise your feed to your tastes without breaking relationships is to hide someone’s story. You can make sure your Instagram experience stays entertaining and relevant to your interests by adhering to these simple measures.