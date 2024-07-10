ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, is a state-of-the-art AI model that generates human-like text responses. While it’s readily accessible via web browsers, third-party apps, or mobile devices, OpenAI has not prioritized creating a native app for Windows. However, users can install ChatGPT as a Progressive Web App (PWA) through Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or even Firefox. To learn how to install the ChatGPT app on Windows 11 and 10, follow these simple steps.

Installing ChatGPT on Windows 11 via Microsoft Edge

Steps to Install:

Open Microsoft Edge. Visit the ChatGPT website. Click the “Sign in” button. Click the “Settings and more” (three-dotted) button in the top-right corner. Select the “Apps” submenu. Choose the “Install this site as an app” option. Click the “Install” button.

After these steps, the ChatGPT web app will be available from the Start menu like any other app.

Steps to Uninstall:

Open Microsoft Edge. Click the “Settings and more” (three-dotted) button in the top-right corner. Select the “Apps” submenu. Click the “View apps” option. Click the “More settings” (three-dotted) button and select “Manage apps.” Under “Installed apps,” click the “Details” button for ChatGPT. Click the “Uninstall” button. Optionally, check the “Also clear data from Microsoft Edge” option. Click the “Remove” button.

Alternatively, uninstall from Settings > Apps > Installed apps, or right-click the app in the Start menu and select “Uninstall.”

Installing ChatGPT on Windows 11 via Google Chrome

Steps to Install:

Open Google Chrome. Visit the ChatGPT website. Click the “Customize and Control” (three-dotted) button in the top-right corner. Select “Save and share” and choose “Install pages as app.” Check the “Open a window” option. Click the “Create” button.

After these steps, ChatGPT will be installed as a web app on Windows.

Steps to Uninstall:

Open Google Chrome. Navigate to chrome://apps. Right-click the ChatGPT app and select “Remove from Chrome.”

Alternatively, uninstall from Settings > Apps > Apps & features, or right-click the app in the Start menu and select “Uninstall.”

Installing ChatGPT as a PWA on Windows 11 and 10 Using Firefox

Firefox users can also install ChatGPT as a Progressive Web App (PWA) on Windows 11 and 10. This requires an additional extension, as Firefox lacks a direct method for installing PWAs. The recommended extension is “Progressive Web Apps for Firefox,” which is free, open-source, and endorsed by Mozilla.

Follow the detailed instructions on how to install the ChatGPT app on Windows 11 and 10 using Firefox.

Steps to Install ChatGPT on Windows 11 and 10 via Firefox

Open the Firefox browser. Install the “Progressive Web Apps for Firefox” extension. Follow the extension’s configuration instructions and set up a suitable connector. Visit the official ChatGPT website. Sign in with an existing account or proceed as a guest. Click the extension icon. Select “Install current site” from the dialog box. The extension will redirect to another page. Enter any necessary details as prompted. Click the “Install web app” button.

After these steps, the ChatGPT app will be accessible from the extension dialog box. However, there is no direct method to create a desktop shortcut for the PWA installed using this method.

Steps to Uninstall ChatGPT on Windows 11 and 10 via Firefox

Open the Firefox browser. Click the extension icon. Select the “trash” icon next to the ChatGPT app.

Conclusion

This article explains how to install the ChatGPT app on Windows 11 and 10 through various browsers. Users can quickly access the app without repeatedly navigating through a browser. The processes for Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Firefox are simple and efficient, making it easy for most users to install and use ChatGPT.

While Firefox requires an additional extension to install ChatGPT as a PWA, the process is straightforward and supported by Mozilla. This method allows users to enjoy ChatGPT as an app on Windows 11 and 10, despite the lack of a direct installation feature in Firefox.

