When you emerge from Vault 111, the Commonwealth might seem vast and empty, devoid of Brotherhood presence. But fear not, for your path to joining them begins with completing the pivotal mission “Reunions” as part of the main storyline. This mission leads you to Fort Hagen, where you confront the notorious Kellog. As you exit the stronghold after dealing with Kellog, keep a keen eye on the skies above. You’ll soon spot a massive Brotherhood airship soaring overhead, signaling their arrival in the Commonwealth and beckoning you to interact with them.

Following this awe-inspiring sight, a new military radio signal and the mission “Fire Support” will emerge. The signal, detectable around Lexington and College Square, guides you to the Cambridge Police Station. Here, you’ll find Brotherhood Knights engaged in fierce combat with feral ghouls. Aid them in dispatching the ghoulish threat, then venture inside to meet Paladin Danse, a pivotal figure in your journey to joining the Brotherhood.

Initiating Your Brotherhood Journey

Paladin Danse takes notice of your valor and offers you the quest “Call To Arms.” This mission entails accompanying Danse to the ArcJet Systems building to investigate anomalous energy readings disrupting the Brotherhood’s communications. Inside, you’ll face formidable foes like Glowing Ones and tackle various terminal hacking challenges. Once you’ve cleared the building and accomplished the mission, Paladin Danse extends an invitation for you to join the Brotherhood of Steel.

With “Call To Arms” completed, the next step is embarking on the mission “Semper Invicta.” Return to the Cambridge Police Station and confer with Danse. Following your conversation, you’ll receive assignments to assist other initiates, marking your official promotion to the rank of “Initiate.” If you’re eager to expedite your journey, you can also opt to travel to the Prydwen, the Brotherhood’s imposing airship, with Danse via a vertibird.

Ascending the Ranks

Upon arrival at the Prydwen, you’ll partake in a debriefing with the esteemed Elder Maxson. Before this briefing, Lancer Captain Kells warmly greets you and acknowledges Danse’s commendation of your valor. With approval from Maxson and Kells, you ascend to the rank of Knight, bestowed with a formidable suit of power armor from the workshop on the main flight deck.

Congratulations! You’re now an official member of the Brotherhood of Steel. But your journey doesn’t end here. Opportunities for advancement abound within the Brotherhood’s ranks. By conversing with Paladin Danse, you can recruit him as a steadfast companion and undertake quests to climb the hierarchy. Achieving the esteemed rank of Paladin requires completing the challenging quest “Blind Betrayal,” while becoming a Sentinel is a privilege reserved for those who commit to the Brotherhood’s cause until the end.

Uncovering the Brotherhood’s Secrets

As a proud member of the Brotherhood, you’ll have access to a wealth of exclusive quests, vendors, and companions. Engage with esteemed figures like Proctor Quinlan, Scribe Neriah, and Proctor Ingram to delve deeper into the Brotherhood’s lore and contribute to their noble cause. Whether you seek power, camaraderie, or a sense of purpose in the wasteland, the Brotherhood of Steel welcomes you with open arms.

Joining the Brotherhood of Steel isn’t just about donning power armor and wielding advanced weaponry; it’s about embracing a legacy of honor, duty, and resilience in a world ravaged by chaos. Are you prepared to heed the call and forge your destiny alongside the Brotherhood? The Commonwealth awaits your valorous presence.