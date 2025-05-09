If you’re venturing into the magical realm of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, joining the Mages Guild is a pivotal step for any aspiring spellcaster. This esteemed institution offers not only access to powerful spells and magical items but also a structured path to mastering the arcane arts. Here’s a comprehensive guide to becoming a member of the Mages Guild in Oblivion.

To initiate your membership, seek out the Mages Guild halls located in the major cities of Cyrodiil. Notably, the Imperial City and Kvatch lack guild halls due to specific in-game events. Approach the guild leader in any of these cities and express your interest in joining. Provided you have a clean criminal record, you’ll be welcomed as an Associate. This initial rank grants you a key to access most areas within the guild halls and a copy of the Mages Guild Charter, outlining the organization’s rules and expectations.

Earning Recommendations

Advancement within the Mages Guild requires endorsements from the leaders of each guild hall. There are seven recommendations to obtain, each involving a unique quest:

Anvil : Investigate mysterious deaths along the Gold Road.

Bravil : Retrieve a fellow mage’s staff.

Bruma : Locate a missing guild member.

Cheydinhal : Recover a lost ring.

Chorrol : Resolve issues with a former guild member.

Leyawiin : Assist a mage in regaining her sanity.

Skingrad : Find a missing mage.

Completing these tasks not only earns you the necessary recommendations but also provides valuable experience and insight into the guild’s operations.

Gaining Access to the Arcane University

With all seven recommendations in hand, proceed to the Arcane University in the Imperial City. Seek out Raminus Polus, who will acknowledge your accomplishments and grant you the rank of Apprentice. This promotion comes with several perks:

Access to the Arcane University : A hub for advanced magical research and training.

Robe of the Apprentice : An attire that enhances your magical abilities.

Increased Fame : Recognition for your dedication and achievements.

Advancing Through the Ranks

The Mages Guild offers a clear hierarchy, rewarding dedication and skill:

Associate : Initial rank upon joining. Apprentice : Granted after obtaining all recommendations. Journeyman : Earned by completing the “A Mage’s Staff” quest. Evoker : Achieved through further contributions to the guild. Conjurer : A higher rank signifying advanced magical prowess. Magician : Denotes significant experience and knowledge. Warlock : A prestigious title within the guild. Wizard : Recognized for exceptional magical abilities. Master-Wizard : One of the highest attainable ranks. Arch-Mage : The pinnacle of the Mages Guild hierarchy.

Each promotion unlocks new quests, responsibilities, and access to exclusive resources.

Benefits of Membership

Joining the Mages Guild offers numerous advantages:

Access to Magical Resources : Guild halls provide spell merchants, alchemy supplies, and enchanting services.

Training Opportunities : Each guild hall specializes in a particular school of magic, offering tailored training.

Safe Havens : Guild halls serve as safe locations to rest and store items.

Networking : Interact with fellow mages, gaining insights and forming alliances.

Upholding Guild Standards

Membership comes with responsibilities. Engaging in criminal activities, especially against fellow guild members, can lead to suspension or expulsion. To maintain your standing:

Avoid Criminal Acts : Stealing or attacking guild members is strictly prohibited.

Respect Guild Property : Only take items that are not marked as owned.

Fulfill Duties : Complete assigned quests diligently.

Should you face expulsion, redemption is possible through specific tasks assigned by Raminus Polus, such as collecting rare ingredients. However, repeated offenses may result in permanent dismissal.