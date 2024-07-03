It’s crucial to understand how to lock apps on your iPhone given the growing worries over security and privacy. To provide users greater control over app access and device security, Apple has been steadily enhancing iOS. This 2024 update will walk you through the newest techniques for locking apps on your iPhone, protecting the privacy and security of your data.

KEYPOINTS:

Here Are A Few Ways to Limit or Lock Down iPhone Apps!

Method 1: Using the Screen Time Limits Feature

Method 2: Employing Guided Access

Method 3:Using Third-Party Applications

Method 4: Utilising Touch ID/Face ID

Method 5: Making Use of Shortcuts

Making Use of Screen Time

On iOS, Screen Time is a built-in function that can be used to lock apps and control app usage.

Here’s how to configure it:

Step1: Turn on screen time

Launch the Settings application.

Select Screen Time by swiping down.

After selecting Turn On Screen Time, select Proceed.

Depending on what you require, select This is My Child’s iPhone or This is My iPhone.

Step 2: Create a passcode for screen time

Select Use Screen Time Passcode from the Screen Time settings.

Choose a four-digit passcode that is easy for you to remember and difficult for others to figure out.

Step 3: Lock Specific Applications

In the Screen Time settings, tap App Limits.

Press Add Limit.

Choose which category or particular app you wish to lock.

Decide on the time limit to 1 minute.

Tap Add.

After the time limit is reached, the app will be locked, and you will need to enter the Screen Time passcode to access it.

Making Use of Guided Access

With Guided Access, you can limit the capabilities that are available on your iPhone to just one app. This is very helpful if you wish to momentarily disable an application for certain scenarios.

Step 1: Turn on guided access

Launch the Settings application.

Press the Accessibility button.

Select Guided Access after swiping down to the General section.

Turn on guided access by flipping the switch.

To establish a Guided Access passcode, tap Passcode Settings.

Step 2: Utilise Guided Access

Launch the app that you wish to lock.

Press the Side/Home button three times to activate Guided Access.

You can change any of the options, such as turning off touch or setting a time restriction.

Press the Start button.

Triple-click the Side/Home button once more, enter the passcode, then select End to close Guided Access.

Utilising Independent Apps

Although iOS doesn’t come with built-in support for using Face ID or Touch ID to lock specific apps, third-party apps that offer a comparable feature can be found in the App Store. To secure your programmes, these apps frequently generate a backup interface.

Popular third-party apps:

AppLocker: Use Face ID or Touch ID to lock specific apps.

Locker: Offers files and apps a safe haven.

Using the Notes App to Store Private Data

You can lock specific notes in apps like Notes if they contain sensitive data.

Step 1: Launch the Notes app.

To lock a note, create or choose one.

Press the Share icon, which is an arrow-shaped square.

Step 2: Lock the Note

You can tap Lock Note in the sharing sheet.

If prompted, enable Face ID/Touch ID and set a password.

In summary

In 2024, locking apps on your iPhone is more flexible and easier than ever. You can make sure your personal data is protected by using built-in features like Screen Time and Guided Access or by choosing third-party solutions. Staying current with iOS upgrades will assist you in maintaining control over your security and privacy as the operating system continues to change.