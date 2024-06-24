Breathing underwater in Minecraft brings users an entirely new world of exploration, from unearthing hidden wealth to taking down aquatic monuments. Making a Water Breathing Potion has gotten a little easier with the 2024 update, but it’s still a necessary ability for any daring player. You will be guided through the process of making this essential potion by this tutorial.

Ingredients Needed

Before you start brewing, ensure you have the following ingredients:

Nether Wart

Pufferfish

Water Bottles

Tools Required

You will also need the following tools:

Brewing Stand

Blaze Powder

Glass Bottles

Crafting Table

Water Source

KEYPOINT: Place the Nether Wart within the brewing menu’s top box. An awkward potion will be inside your water bottle once the brewing is finished. To the top box of the brewing menu, add a puffer fish. The Awkward Potion will be swapped out for a Potion of Water Breathing after the brewing is finished.

Step 1: Compile Materials

Nether Wart: Usually found in Nether Wart farms close to staircases, this can be found in Nether Fortresses. A minimum of one Nether Wart is required to initiate the brewing process.

Pufferfish: You can fish in any body of water to catch pufferfish. They can be caught with a fishing rod and are more prevalent in ocean biomes.

Water bottles: To make these, arrange three glass pieces in a V pattern on a crafting table. Pour water into the empty bottles using any kind of water source.

Blaze Rods, which are dropped by Blazes in Nether Fortresses, can be crafted to obtain Blaze Powder.

Step2: Get the Brewing Stand Ready

The Brewing Stand should be set on the ground.

Launch the UI for Brewing Stand.

Fill the left slot with Blaze Powder to power the Brewing Stand.

Step 3: Prepare a Stuck Concoction

Fill the Brewing Stand’s bottom three slots with up to three water bottles.

In the upper slot, place a Nether Wart.

Hold off until the brewing is finished, as this will produce awkward potions. Every other potion starts with these.

Step 4: Brew the Water Breathing Potion

Insert a pufferfish into the upper slot of the brewing stand along with the awkward potions.

When the brewing is finished, you will receive Water Breathing Potions (3:00).

Step of Choice: Lengthen the Time

You can make your Water Breathing Potion last up to eight minutes if you’d like.

After placing the Water Breathing Potions (3:00) in the bottom slots of the Brewing Stand, place Redstone Dust in the top slot.

You will receive Water Breathing Potions (8:00) if you wait for the brewing process to finish.

Making Use of the Potion

Simply choose the Water Breathing Potion from your hotbar and consume it by right-clicking on it or by pressing the corresponding console button. For the length of the potion’s effects, you can now breathe underwater.

In summary

After reading this guide, you ought to be ready to make and use Water Breathing Potions in the 2024 update for Minecraft. These concoctions will make your underwater expeditions considerably safer and more enjoyable, whether you’re fighting guardians in an ocean monument, exploring underwater tunnels, or looking for shipwrecks. Cheers to your exploration!