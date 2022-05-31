How to Make Your Own Crypto? Find Your Way to Hitch a Crypt Ride

Just a few years ago the privilege of developing crypto coins used to belong to those with blockchain skills and coding backgrounds. That’s why the question of how to make your own crypto without any external help of programmer become so popular recently. The answer has been found with help of token-creating tools. Nowadays almost everyone is allowed to enter the crypto world thanks to those platforms. Thousands of new cryptocurrencies appear daily all owner the world and the crypto hype only tends to increase. The reason is the huge use-case of crypto and the benefits which might be gained from tokenization.

There are already various brilliant cases of how personalized crypto helped to pump businesses, attract investors and improve the brand’s “face”. If you also want to try yourself on the crypto market, below we’ve prepared a practical guide on how to run your own token in a few steps.

How to make your own crypto? Token generating platforms

To start with, you should find a suitable token creator, which will cover your needs. The most popular there are STC Terminal, Togen.io, Coinmechanic.io, and Tokenmaker.org. Most of them offer the ability to create tokens based on the ERC-20 or BEP-20 networks.

For the review, we’d choose the STC Terminal as it’s been the pioneer company that launched the token generation option. STC Terminal is a part of the Student Coin ecosystem, thanks to that, users could take advantage of all available STC features, such as compatible STC Wallet and STC Exchange. Using STC Terminal, users could not only create but also promote and manage their tokens via the dashboard, performing the airdrops and direct sales to investors.

To create a token on the Terminal you’ll need to go through 5 simple steps:

Start with the connection of a Web 3.0 wallet with enough amount of ETH on it, to pay the contract deployment fee. After that, fill in a simple form, adding personalized features to the appearing crypto. Make sure that the form has been filled out correctly. Change the details if necessary. After paying the contract deployment fee, let the wizards finalize the process. The token would be added to your dashboard. Integrate the newly created token with the Student Coin ecosystem to take all profits from it.

The whole process will take no longer than 10 minutes. Go try it yourself!

How much does it cost to create a crypto token?

Price is one of the most curious questions when it comes to the creation of crypto. Contract deployment and service fees may vary depending on the platform. The gas fees for transactions may also vary due to the market conditions. If the user decides to use the STC Terminal, he could expect to pay only for the contract deployment. The average price usually does not go upper than 100$ which is still much cheaper than hiring a professional programmer.

BEP-20 vs ERC-20

Last but not least thing is the type of network on which the token would be built. The choice is made usually between ERC-20 and BEP-20 networks. Both have quite similar characteristics with some exceptions. BEP-20 is used to create tokens on the Binance Smart Chain. This network is considered the fastest and most affordable. While the ERC-20 is one of the oldest and most trusted standards. Most of the tokens on the CoinMarketCap are built on the ERC-20 which also shows the higher trust in this network. That’s a great advantage for the newly appearing tokens due to a higher level of trust and recognition.

BEP20 is a winner over ERC20 when it comes to gas fees. Due to BSC’s block validation method, the transaction fee for the BEP20 token is much lower than ERC20. However, it also has some impact on security: BSC uses 21 selected validators, while Etherium has over 70,000.