How to merge duplicate contacts on an Android phone?

Most of us prefer to organise everything, including documents, photographs, and videos, on our mobile phones.

One of the most essential things on your cellphone is your contacts list. It’s where you’ll keep track of the individuals you know, such as their names, phone numbers, and email addresses.

This data isn’t only for you to keep track of; it’s also used by other apps. For example, you don’t have to remember the phone number of one of your contacts if you need to call or SMS him or her. All you have to do is begin entering data, and the software will take care of the rest.

On sometimes, a smartphone will make several copies of a contact. This can happen while syncing all contacts, replacing the SIM card, or doing a factory reset on the phone.

Contact information may collect and be duplicated for an individual contact as your connections grows and changes. Users can merge or eliminate superfluous contact information in order to simplify their contact list.

When you find two records that are duplicates of each other, you may use Contact Merge to combine them by selecting one content record to keep and another content record to reject. The retained record’s information is maintained, and some blank values from the discarded duplicate record are duplicated.

To minimize confusion, users prefer to organize and tidy up their contact lists. Duplicate contacts can be merged or deleted to accomplish this.

Using Contact Manager, combine duplicate contacts

Several Android smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung, One Plus, and others, provide a built-in contacts merge capability.

It analyses all of your contacts on your phone and lets you combine duplicates according to your preferences.

On your phone, go to the Contacts app and select the menu option.

Select that contact and press ‘Merge’ if you want to merge any of the duplicate contact suggestions.

Tap ‘Quick Merge’ to merge all of the duplicate contact suggestions.

Using Google, merge duplicate contacts

When your phone data is backed up and contact synchronisation in Gmail is enabled, you can utilise this approach. Contacts may be synchronised with a Gmail account that has been logged in from your mobile phone using this function.