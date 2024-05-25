Chapter 5 Season 3 of Fortnite, aptly titled “Wrecked,” brings a thrilling post-apocalyptic vibe to the game, reminiscent of the Mad Max universe. This season, vehicles take center stage, becoming crucial for survival and adding a new layer of chaos to the Fortnite experience. One of the most exciting additions this season is the introduction of vehicle mods, allowing players to customize their rides for both offense and defense. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about vehicle mods in Fortnite: how to find them and how to apply them.

Finding Vehicle Mods

In contrast to weapon mods, which require players to visit specific weapon benches found only inside Weapon Bunkers or on the floating Loot Island later in the match, vehicle mods are much more accessible. From the start of the game, players can find and apply these mods at various locations, making it easier to enhance your vehicle whenever needed.

Vehicle mods are scattered throughout the map, with a high concentration in the wasteland biome located in the southern part of the island. Key spots include Fuel Stations and named locations, but one of the best places to find a wide variety of vehicle mods is Pea Bois HQ. This landmark is situated between Redline Rig and Nitrodrome, offering players a strategic advantage in collecting the desired mods.

Applying Vehicle Mods

Once you’ve located the vehicle mods, applying them is straightforward. Drive your car into the box containing the mod you want to use. Upon impact, the box breaks, and the mod is instantly applied to your vehicle. Although the mod box will take a few seconds to respawn, it can be used repeatedly, providing ample opportunities to customize your ride.

One thing to note is that once a mod is applied, it cannot be removed. However, you can replace it by driving over a different mod box. If you prefer a vehicle without any modifications, your best bet is to find a new, unmodified car.

Available Vehicle Mods

Fortnite offers a variety of vehicle mods, each serving a unique purpose to enhance your gameplay. Here’s a rundown of the available mods:

Cow Catcher (Front Bumper) This mod improves your vehicle’s ramming ability, allowing you to bulldoze through structures and obstacles with ease. It also adds defensive strength to your car, making it more durable against enemy attacks.

Spiked Bumper (Front Bumper) Equipped with a destructive front bumper, this mod enables players to inflict significant damage to opponents and structures, turning your vehicle into a formidable weapon.

Chonkers Off-Road Tires (Tires) Ideal for sports cars, these tires enhance your vehicle’s off-road mobility, making it easier to navigate rough terrain and giving you an edge in chase scenarios.

Bulletproof Tires (Tires) This mod makes your tires immune to being popped, ensuring that your vehicle remains mobile even under heavy fire.

Grenade Launcher Turret (Roof) Adding a grenade launcher to the roof of your car allows you to launch explosive attacks on enemies and structures, providing a significant offensive advantage.

Machine Gun Turret (Roof) With this mod, you can attach a powerful machine gun to your vehicle’s roof, giving you the ability to mow down opponents and create chaos on the battlefield.



Chapter 5 Season 3 of Fortnite introduces an exciting new dynamic with vehicle mods, fitting seamlessly into the post-apocalyptic theme of the season. By understanding where to find these mods and how to apply them, you can enhance your gameplay and dominate the battlefield. Whether you need improved mobility, added defensive capabilities, or powerful offensive options, the right vehicle mod can make all the difference in your quest for victory in Fortnite’s “Wrecked” season.