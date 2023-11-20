If you’ve been diving into the weird and dangerous moons of Lethal Company, you’re in for a treat. This horror game, developed by a single person, has taken the gaming world by storm, with over 100 thousand players exploring its mysterious realms. Now, while the game is awesome, you might find it getting a bit repetitive after a while. But don’t worry, because modders are here to save the day! In this guide, we’re going to show you how to spice up your Lethal Company experience with some cool mods.

Getting Started: BepInEx and LC API

Before we dive into the mods, there’s a crucial step to cover. To open the door to modding, you’ll need the BepInEx plugin framework for the Unity engine. Once you’ve got that sorted, it’s time to introduce the LC API, a crucial component for modding Lethal Company.

Download and install the LC API: Head over to the LC API page on Thunderstore.

Choose “Manual Download” and save the .zip file where you want.

Open the archive and go to your Steam Library, right-click on Lethal Company.

Hover over “Manage” and select “Browse Local Files.”

Transfer the “BepInEx” folder from the archive into the game’s folder.

You’ve now set the stage for a mod-filled adventure.

Explore the Thunderstore

Next stop, Thunderstore! This mod-hosting website is your gateway to all the cool mods for Lethal Company. Here, you’ll find a variety of mods ready to spice up your gameplay. You can explore to your heart’s content, picking out mods that catch your eye. And guess what? All the mods can be installed manually, just like we did with the LC API. But there’s an extra bonus – Thunderstore has its own mod manager, r2modman. It’s a handy tool that makes mod installation a breeze and lets you easily share mods with your friends.

Best Mods for Lethal Company

Now, let’s talk about the cream of the crop – the best mods currently available for Lethal Company.

Bigger Lobby: Ever felt like exploring moons with a whole army instead of a regular crew? This mod’s got your back. It lets you host parties of up to 20 players, turning the game into more of a comedy club than a Lovecraftian horror experience. Perfect for some lighthearted fun with friends after facing cosmic horrors. If 20 players still isn’t enough, give More Company a try. Flashlight Toggle: Say goodbye to the hassle of pulling out a flashlight every time you need it. Flashlight Toggle removes that feature, making the item available at a button press, no matter what else you might be holding. In the dark and dangerous world of Lethal Company, this mod is a game-changer, allowing you to keep those horrors at bay without fumbling in the dark. More Suits: The default orange suit is iconic, but let’s be honest – it gets a bit boring. More Suits adds a variety of new suits for you to choose from and customize. Not only does this make identifying players easier, but it also adds a touch of fashion to your cosmic exploration. In the dark, where mysteries abound, these stylish suits might just be your ticket to survival. Brutal Company: Feeling like a challenge? Enter Brutal Company. This mod cranks up the difficulty by introducing dynamic events for each moon, new mechanics, and an overall hardcore experience. The beauty of this mod is that only the host needs to have it running, so you won’t need to guide your friends through the modding process. It’s a surefire way to make Lethal Company feel even more lethal.

Modding Lethal Company adds a whole new dimension to the game. Whether you’re looking for more players, easier gameplay, stylish suits, or a hardcore challenge, there’s a mod out there for you. So, grab your BepInEx, install the LC API, explore the Thunderstore, and let the mods take your Lethal Company experience to the next level.