Stardew Valley ranks among the top RPGs on the Play Store, offering a rich farming experience. But if you’ve exhausted all the game’s content, don’t fret. Mods can breathe new life into Stardew Valley by introducing fresh characters, events, areas, and convenient features.

However, modding Stardew Valley on Android isn’t a walk in the park. This guide will lead you through the process step-by-step to ensure hassle-free mod installation. We also recommend using one of the top Android-compatible controllers to enhance your gameplay, as they offer better control compared to the game’s touch-screen controls.

Preparing Stardew Valley for Mods

Before diving into the world of mods, it’s crucial to ensure your Stardew Valley game is running smoothly from the get-go. Follow these steps to set the stage for modding success:

Start a game in Stardew Valley and play through a few days. Open the game, verify it’s functioning correctly, and then close it. Press and hold the app icon to access the App Info page. Tap the Force Stop button to ensure the game is fully closed.

Installing and Running SMAPI

SMAPI (Stardew Modding API) serves as the foundation for installing and running mods in Stardew Valley. Here’s how to set it up:

Install Stardew Valley from the Play Store. After confirming the game is running smoothly, install SMAPI. Depending on the version of SMAPI you’re installing, follow the appropriate method outlined below:

Method 1: Stable Versions of SMAPI

Visit the Android SMAPI page and download the APK file. Locate the downloaded APK file in your phone’s Download folder. Tap the file to initiate the installation process. Grant the necessary permissions and tap Install. Once installed, tap Update to finalize the installation.



Method 2: Unstable Versions of SMAPI (e.g., alpha builds)

Ensure you have a file manager app with permissions to modify the Android/data folder (e.g., CX File Explorer). Download the SMAPI installer archive, ensuring it’s the latest version. Unpack the SMAPI installer archive in Android/data. Install the alpha assembly of SMAPI. Open the SMAPI installer and navigate to Set Mods Path, changing it to “Android/data/com.zane.stardewvalley/files/Mods.”



With SMAPI successfully installed, you’re now primed to delve into the world of mods. Continue reading for instructions on how to install mods for Stardew Valley.

Installing Mods for Stardew Valley

SMAPI streamlines the process of downloading and installing mods directly within the game. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Open SMAPI and navigate to the Help tab. Tap the Nexus button to access Nexus Mods in your phone’s browser. Create an account on Nexus Mods to download mods. Search, filter, and sort through the available mods to find the ones you desire. Ensure you select the Android download link for compatibility. Once you’ve chosen a mod, tap MANUAL DOWNLOAD. Move the downloaded mod to the appropriate Mods folder: Stable version: Internal Storage/Stardew Valley/Mods

Unstable/Alpha version: Internal Storage/Android/data/com.zane.stardewvalley/files/Mods Extract the zipped mod into the Mods folder. Confirm the installation by checking the mod’s presence in the Config tab. Restart SMAPI to finalize the installation.

You’re now ready to experience Stardew Valley in a whole new light with your chosen mods. Remember to always launch the game through the SMAPI launcher to enjoy your mods fully. Avoid running the regular Stardew Valley app, as mods won’t be active in that version.