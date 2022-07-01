How to mute words on Twitter

In the event that you’re utilizing the Twitter application on an iPhone, it’s a fast and simple cycle:

Long-push on the word you need to quiet.

Pick “Quiet” from the spring-up menu.

You’ll be shipped off a page where you can browse where you need to quiet the word (your course of events or warnings), from whom (anybody or individuals you don’t follow), and the term (everlastingly, 24 hours, seven days, or 30 days).

Quiet WORDS OR PHRASES ON AN ANDROID PHONE

Assuming you have an Android telephone, don’t surrender. You can likewise quiet words from the Android Twitter application (or, so far as that is concerned, from the iOS Twitter application) through the application’s settings. It’s not exactly as quick as doing it straightforwardly from a tweet, yet at the same, it’s comparably viable.

Select your symbol in the upper left corner.

Select “Settings and protection” > “Security and wellbeing” > “Quiet and block.”

Tap “Muffled words.”

Tap the, in addition, to sign and enter the word you need to quiet. You then, at that point, get similar decisions with respect to where, from whom, and term.

If you never again have any desire to quiet the word or you need to broaden the quiet time, return to the “Muffled words” screen, tap on the word being referred to, and pick the comparing choice (“Delete the word” or “Change quiet time”).

Quiet WORDS OR PHRASES ON YOUR DESKTOP

Lastly, in the event that you’re tweeting straightforwardly from Twitter’s site, you can quiet something from that point too.

On your work area, from the left-hand menu, click on “More” > “Settings and security” > “Protection and wellbeing” > “Quiet and block.”

In the right segment, click on “Muffled words.” Click on the, in addition, to sign in the upper right corner.

Presently you can enter the word or expression you need to quiet. Likewise, with the versatile Twitter applications, you can pick whether to quiet from your timetable or notices, from anybody or individuals you don’t follow, and for how long.

At the point when you’ve settled on the entirety of your decisions, click on “Save.”

In the event that you need to unmute any words, return to the “Muffled words” segment. Click on the red crossed-out volume image to one side of the word, and afterward click “Unmute” on the spring-up window that shows up.

A few ADDITIONAL NOTES

Twitter has various ways you can quiet various sorts of data in your course of events and notices. For instance:

You can likewise quiet unambiguous notices of explicit records (however not quiet the actual record) by utilizing the @ before the record name.

On the off chance that you quiet a word, you will likewise quiet that word’s hashtag.

Quieting isn’t case-delicate (“spoilers” and “SPOILERS” will both work), and you can utilize an expression with accentuation (“Hey, you!”).