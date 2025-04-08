“Schedule I” is an immersive simulation game that offers players a deep dive into managing various aspects of a virtual enterprise. For those looking to enhance their gameplay experience, accessing the developer console can unlock a range of commands and cheats. This guide will walk you through the steps to open the console in “Schedule I” and provide an overview of some useful commands.

The developer console is a powerful tool embedded within many games, including “Schedule I.” It allows players to input specific commands to alter game variables, spawn items, or access debugging features. While primarily designed for developers during the testing phase, many players utilize the console to customize their gameplay experience.

Accessing the Console in the Early Access Version

If you’re playing the Early Access version of “Schedule I,” accessing the console is straightforward:

Open the Pause Menu: Press the Esc key to bring up the game’s pause menu. Navigate to Settings: Within the pause menu, select the ‘Settings’ option. Enable Console Commands: Go to the ‘Game’ tab in the settings menu. Here, you’ll find an option labeled ‘Console Commands.’ Ensure this option is turned on. Activate the Console: Once enabled, you can open the console by pressing the ~ (tilde) key, typically located below the Esc key on most keyboards.

With the console activated, you’re now ready to input commands to modify your game experience.

Accessing the Console in the Demo Version

For players using the demo version of “Schedule I,” the console isn’t readily accessible. However, with the assistance of a mod, you can unlock this feature:

Install MelonLoader: Download and install MelonLoader , a universal mod-loader for Unity games.

During installation, point it to your “Schedule I” installation folder.

Launch the game once to allow MelonLoader to generate the necessary Mods folder. Download the Console Unlocker Mod: Visit NexusMods and search for “Schedule1ConsoleUnlocker.”

Download the mod file, which is typically in a .zip format. Install the Mod: Extract the .dll file from the downloaded .zip archive.

Place this .dll file into the Mods folder created by MelonLoader in your “Schedule I” directory. Launch the Game: Start “Schedule I” as you normally would.

With the mod installed, press the F8 key to open the developer console.

Important Considerations:

Compatibility: The “Schedule1ConsoleUnlocker” mod is designed for the demo/press build of the game. It may not function with the full release version.

Modding Risks: Always exercise caution when downloading and installing mods. Ensure you’re sourcing mods from reputable websites to avoid potential security risks.

Game Integrity: Using mods or console commands can alter your game experience and may lead to unintended consequences. It’s advisable to back up your game saves before making significant changes.

Utilizing Console Commands

Once you’ve successfully accessed the console, a plethora of commands become available to enhance or modify your gameplay. Here’s a selection of notable commands:

freecam: Toggles free camera mode, allowing you to explore the game world without character constraints.

save: Manually saves your current game state.

settime [HHMM]: Changes the in-game time. For instance, settime 1530 sets the time to 3:30 PM.

give [item] [quantity]: Adds specified items to your inventory. Example: give watering_can 1 provides one watering can.

changecash [amount]: Adjusts your on-hand cash by the specified amount.

changebalance [amount]: Modifies your bank account balance.

addxp [amount]: Grants the specified amount of experience points to your character.

spawnvehicle [vehicle_name]: Spawns a vehicle at your current location. For example, spawnvehicle shitbox generates a specific car model.

teleport [location]: Instantly moves your character to a designated location. Example: teleport barn transports you to the barn.

sethealth [value]: Sets your character’s health to the specified value.

Tips for Using Console Commands: