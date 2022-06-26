How to open private photos in Realme

Realme has added a built-in feature to its Smartphone through which you can hide any pictures, videos, text, or more files that you wish to keep secret in a highly secretive and safe location.

This feature doesn’t let anyone have access to your hidden files as this secret safe on your realme device is ultimately protected by an exceptional key or a secret word that you will be setting as per your choice. Well, now this would have made you curious about how can you use this feature on your and once it’s done who will you be able to gain access to those hidden files on your realme device.

If you are one of those who is wishing to hide some of the files on your realme smartphone from being assessed by some nosy mates. Here is the process for you:

Firstly you are required to open Settings on your device and then go to fingerprint and password and select private safe from the list. For additional safety, you can add a secret code or word which will be required while opening the private safe and your file gets hidden inside a mysterious vault.

Well, now you might be thinking how can you open these files. Worry not we are here to guide you on the process.

The most persuasive approach to view pictures and other data hidden inside the mysterious vault on your Realme smartphone.

You first have to open the Settings app on your device.

Click “fingerprint and password”.

It will display a list of options from which you have to choose Private safe or you can click on privacy secret word.

If you have set any secret code to access the file you will be required to enroll it now.

It will take you to the secret safe where you will see four different options- Photos, Audio, Documents, and Others (recordings and pictures are saved inside Photos)

Click on Photos.

Now, tap and long-press the images or recordings you are willing to view.

To view the images or recordings you will have to click on the “set as public” option present at the base left corner of your screen.

If you are willing to see any other document hidden inside the private safe you will have to follow a similar process and then choose the right option out of the four and select the required document. You can hide them again using the process to hide the documents on your realme smartphone (mentioned above).

You can now easily hide and conceal your files on your real device in a short period without stressing much and you won’t need any additional application on your device to do this.