Fortnite is known for its ever-evolving map, filled with hidden secrets and treasures waiting to be discovered. One such secret is the hidden cave located at Canyon Crossing. This guide will walk you through the steps to find and open this secret cave, ensuring you get the most out of your Fortnite experience.

First, you need to identify the location of Canyon Crossing on the Fortnite map. Canyon Crossing is situated in the northeastern part of the island, nestled between rugged terrains and steep cliffs. It’s a relatively secluded area, making it an ideal spot for players looking to explore without immediate confrontation.

Approaching the Secret Cave

Once you’ve landed near Canyon Crossing, make your way towards the central canyon area. Look for a narrow pathway that leads down into the canyon. As you descend, you’ll notice a series of rock formations and a small waterfall. The entrance to the secret cave is hidden behind this waterfall.

Opening the Secret Cave

To access the cave, you’ll need to interact with a specific mechanism:

Locate the Hidden Switch : Near the base of the waterfall, there’s a moss-covered rock with a faint glow. Approach this rock and interact with it. This action will trigger the waterfall to momentarily cease, revealing the cave entrance. Enter Quickly : The waterfall will only stop for a short duration, so be prepared to enter the cave promptly once the path is clear.

Exploring the Secret Cave

Inside the cave, you’ll find a trove of valuable loot, including:

Multiple chests containing high-tier weapons and items.

Ammo boxes to replenish your supplies.

Hidden passages leading to additional rooms with more loot.

Be cautious, as other players may also be aware of this secret spot and could be lying in wait.