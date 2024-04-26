Stardew Valley is turning eight this year, but the creator of this iconic farming sim is still hitting fans with free patches and expansions. Released on PC in March, the 1.6 update has added much new content to the game, bringing new events that players can discover organically as they explore Pelican Town and its surroundings. So, let’s find out how to take part in these eventful new festivals and activities.

A new event for fishing enthusiasts in the Cindersap Forest

If you’re starting your first Stardew Valley run, chances are you might be struggling with the game’s fishing system. Fishing can prove difficult even for veteran players in the early game when you cannot afford to buy an iridium rod with baits and tackles. You can still get the hang of this mechanic by fishing extensively to level up. From using crab pots to purchasing a training rod, a few tips and tricks come in handy to become a better angler.

Doing so may allow you to shoot your shots at the Trout Derby happening on the 20th and 21st days of Summer by Marnie’s Ranch. This two-day event runs all day long, starting at 6 am and ending at 2 am – no matter how hard you go at catching rainbow trout, you will still pass out if you haven’t tucked into bed by 2 am. During this fishing competition, every rainbow trout you reel in has a 33% chance of landing you a Golden Tag, which you can exchange for exclusive prizes. Bring enough baits to hook as many trout in as little time as possible. You can keep your catch to cook recipes like trout soup and sashimi or put them in a pond to produce roe.

Another event for skilled anglers by the beach

Scheduled on the 12th day of Winter, the Squidfest is another new event that caters to all the fisherfolks in the valley. Just like the Trout Derby, this annual event runs over two days, and you can choose whether to join in or skip it, considering shops won’t close during the event like they do on regular festival days. If you wish to showcase your fishing prowess, head to the beach and cast your fishing pole to catch squid in droves.

Considering this fish’s elusiveness, this event is the perfect time to net as many as you can. Depending on how many squids you snatch, you will unlock different rewards like mystery boxes and treasure chests. The number of squids you’ve caught is displayed next to the festival booth in the top-left corner of the screen, allowing you to monitor your progress as the day goes by. This counter effectively resets at the start of each day, however.

A hot new event in the desert

The Calico Desert is the new place to be on the 15th, 16th, and 17th days of Spring. If the Desert Festival is hypothetically accessible in your first year, your first chance at participating will be in your second or third year at best. You can make the trip once you get the town’s bus fixed, whether by completing the required bundle at the Community Centre or paying for the Bus Town repair as a Joja member. Once you get off the bus, you can discover a range of activities and stalls, allowing you to bet on critter races or test your Stardew knowledge at a trivia contest.

The Calico Desert is the new place to be on the 15th, 16th, and 17th days of Spring. If the Desert Festival is hypothetically accessible in your first year, your first chance at participating will be in your second or third year at best. You can make the trip once you get the town's bus fixed, whether by completing the required bundle at the Community Centre or paying for the Bus Town repair as a Joja member. Once you get off the bus, you can discover a range of activities and stalls, allowing you to bet on critter races or test your Stardew knowledge at a trivia contest.

Special Skull Cavern and fishing challenges also await, earning you Calico Egg currencies to trade for unique items. The only downside is, Sandy's shop closes for the duration of the festival, leaving you unable to buy starfruit seeds or hit the casino to play some Calico slots.

Whether you’re new to Stardew Valley or have already logged in hours and hours of playtime, the events above are worth exploring. Besides, the 1.6 patch has updated NPC dialogues, meaning your interactions with festival attendees change every second year.