How To Pet Tamed Animals in Fortnite

Fortnite, the renowned battle royale game, delivers an exhilarating and ever-evolving gameplay experience for players. Alongside intense combat and surviving the dynamic island, players can also engage with wildlife, including trainable animals. These creatures offer more than just companionship – they can be ridden and even petted! In this comprehensive guide, we will take you through the process of taming animals, reveal their locations, and explain the steps to pet them in Fortnite.

Different Wildlife in Fortnite:

Within the expansive world of Fortnite, a multitude of wildlife species can be discovered across the map. Presently, five primary types of animals exist: chickens, boars, wolves, crows, and jellyfish. Each animal serves a distinct purpose and possesses unique characteristics. For instance, chickens drop meat upon their demise and enable players to glide for a brief period after being picked up. Boars and wolves, on the other hand, are rideable creatures that also provide meat upon defeat. Crows, typically emitting a radiant pink or orange glow, drop weapons of corresponding rarity when eliminated. Jellyfish, often found near Shattered Slabs, emit either a Chug Splash or a shockwave effect when dispatched.

Locating Boars and Wolves:

While raptors were previously introduced in a past season, it is worth noting that they cannot be tamed. Nevertheless, boars and wolves are the two rideable creatures in Fortnite that players can shower with affection. Finding these animals is a matter of chance, as they can spawn in various locations throughout the map. They tend to avoid urban areas, making places like Mega City or Slappy Shores less likely to host these creatures. Instead, focus your search on areas abundant in grass, trees, bushes, and water sources. The outskirts of named locations, such as Breakwater Bay, Steamy Springs, Creeky Compound, and Shattered Slabs, prove to be prime spots for encountering boars and wolves. Keep in mind that boars are relatively common, while wolves are rarer and may require more effort to locate.

Mastering the Art of Taming:

To interact with animals in Fortnite, players must first tame them. Taming involves earning the animal’s trust before attempting any further interactions. The most straightforward method entails sprinting towards the creature and leaping onto its back before it can retaliate. This approach carries some risk, as boars and wolves are initially hostile. For players who prefer a more cautious approach, sneaking up on the creature and using the Tame option or providing meat can also tame the animal. Once tamed, the creature will allow players to ride it and even offer assistance during combat. For a stealthy advantage, consider utilizing the Cloak Gauntlets to silently approach a creature without alarming it.

Petting Tamed Animals:

Once an animal has been successfully tamed, players can elevate their relationship by petting it. To pet a tamed animal in Fortnite, jump onto its back and press the designated “pet” keybind or button. The specific controls for petting will be displayed on the left side of the screen and can be customised according to each player’s personal keybind options. Show your affection to the loyal creature that accompanies you on your thrilling Fortnite adventures!

Conclusion:

Fortnite grants players a remarkable opportunity to engage with the virtual world by taming and interacting with animals. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can successfully tame boars and wolves, ride them, and even express your fondness for them through petting. Remember to explore areas teeming with natural elements, steer clear of urban locations, and exercise caution when approaching initially hostile animals. Fortnite’s wildlife not only provides a sense of companionship but also adds a new layer of immersion and excitement to your gameplay experience. So, gear up, embark on an animal-taming adventure, and forge lasting friendships in the vibrant world of Fortnite!

