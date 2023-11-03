How To Play Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Campaign

Modern Warfare 3 is set to make its grand debut on November 10th. However, if you’re itching to dive into the action-packed world of Task Force 141 and take on the notorious villain Makarov before the official release date, you’re in luck. In this guide, we’ll show you how to secure early access to the Modern Warfare 3 campaign, when it starts, how to preload it, and the campaign completion rewards.

Modern Warfare 3, also known as MW3, is the highly anticipated addition to the Call of Duty franchise. In this installment of the Call of Duty franchise, players join the ranks of Task Force 141, a special operations unit, to combat a global terror organization led by the infamous Makarov. The story continues from Modern Warfare 2, following the tradition of offering early campaign access to eager players.

Play the Campaign Early

To get a head start on the Modern Warfare 3 campaign, you’ll need to pre-order any digital edition of the game on your preferred gaming platform. It’s essential to note that purchasing a physical copy will not grant you early access. Be sure to make your pre-order through your platform’s online store to ensure you get a taste of the action before anyone else.

Campaign Early Access Start Date & Time

The Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access begins on Thursday, November 2nd, at 10 AM PT, 1 PM ET, and 5 PM GMT. This means you’ll have the opportunity to plunge into the full campaign experience a week before the official game launch on November 10th. Get ready to revisit Verdansk and take on the challenges that await.

Preloading the Campaign Early Access

Preloading the campaign early access is a crucial step in preparing for your adventure. The preload for Modern Warfare 3 will be available on November 1st at 10 AM PT, 1 PM PT, and 5 PM GMT on all platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, Battle.net, and Steam. This allows you to have everything ready to go, ensuring a seamless gaming experience when the campaign officially begins.

Campaign File Size

The Modern Warfare 3 campaign is expected to have a file size of approximately 50.984 GB on PlayStation. While this is nearly double the size of Modern Warfare 2 released in 2022, it’s worth noting that MW3 will introduce semi-open worlds in the Open Combat Missions, which may contribute to the larger file size. Additionally, similar to the beta, you may need to download the 100GB Call of Duty HQ app, which can bring the total file size to over 150 GB. Developers have mentioned that the entire game, including CoD HQ, multiplayer, Zombies, and the campaign, will require 149 GB of space on PC. Keep an eye out for any updates on the campaign file size.

Campaign Rewards

One of the most exciting aspects of playing the Modern Warfare 3 campaign early is the opportunity to earn valuable rewards. These rewards include Operators, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Double XP Tokens, and more. Here’s a breakdown of the campaign rewards you can look forward to:

“Breather” Calling Card

30 minutes of Double Player XP Token & 30 minutes of Double Weapon XP Token

“Corso” Operator

1 hour of Double Player XP Token and 1 hour of Double Weapon XP Token

“Jabber” Operator

Campaign Completion Emblem

“Ghillie Guy” Calling Card

30 minutes of XP Token and 30 minutes of Weapon XP Token

“Pathfinder” Operator

“Toxic Drip” Calling Card

1 hour of Double Player XP Token and 1 hour of Double Weapon XP Token

“Doc” Operator

“Skull Rhapsody” Calling Card

Campaign Completion Weapon Blueprint

These rewards can enhance your overall gaming experience and provide you with valuable items and bonuses that you can use in various multiplayer modes. Even if you choose not to play the campaign early, these rewards will still be available when the game officially launches on November 10th.