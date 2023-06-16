How To Play Grimace’s Birthday Game

In an unexpected move, McDonald’s, the renowned fast food giant, has unveiled a retro 2D game reminiscent of the Game Boy Colour. This unique release was developed in collaboration with Krool Toys to commemorate the 52nd birthday of Grimace, one of McDonald’s iconic characters. Players can enjoy this platformer game on both modern PCs and mobile devices. In the game, you assume the role of Grimace on a skateboard as he embarks on a quest to find his missing friends and gather enough milkshakes for his upcoming birthday celebration.

When I first tried playing the game, I found myself struggling a bit with the controls as I guided the purple mascot through obstacles and along handrails. However, any frustrations were solely due to my own lack of skill in handling the controls. The game runs smoothly on computers, and if you don’t mind sacrificing some visual quality, you can even expand the screen to replicate the nostalgic, slightly blurry graphics reminiscent of Nintendo’s classic handheld consoles.

mcdonald's straight up released a mcdonaldland game that runs on legitimate game boy hardware. what the fuck pic.twitter.com/Je1t1tDwGt — Nick C. (@nickisonlinet) June 13, 2023

It is highly likely that the game was created using GB Studio, a drag-and-drop tool specifically designed for developing games for Nintendo handhelds. Indie developers, such as Krool, often opt for GB Studio as it significantly reduces the time and resources typically required to create retro games. As an added touch of nostalgia, even the game’s website harkens back to the era of vibrant and bustling web pages like those found on Angelfire, Lycos, and Geocities.

To experience the McDonald’s Grimace Game Boy Colour game, simply visit the official website dedicated to the game. The website itself is designed to resemble a Game Boy, providing players with a nostalgic trip back in time. The game’s description on the website reads, “Help Grimace find his friends in time to blow out the candles and collect enough birthday shakes for his guests along the way!” Once on the website, click on the “Play Game” option to begin. You will be presented with two choices: playing on a mobile device or on a laptop or computer.

While McDonald’s officially released Grimace’s Birthday as a delightful game playable on PCs and mobile devices, fans quickly discovered and shared downloadable copies that can be enjoyed on Game Boy emulators for those who possess them.

Grimace’s Birthday, brought to life by the indie studio Krool Toys based in Brooklyn, centres around Grimace’s special day. As Grimace, players must round up his missing friends before it’s time to blow out the candles on his birthday cake. Equipped with a stylish skateboard, Grimace traverses through the game, collecting whipped purple milkshakes along the way. The game features both a normal mode and a more challenging “hard mode,” where auto-grind is disabled and tricks earn double points.

In addition to the game release, McDonald’s has also introduced a limited-edition Grimace meal. This special meal includes the option of a Big Mac or a 10-piece chicken McNugget, accompanied by fries and a distinctive purple shake. Starbucks enthusiasts might find the purple drink reminiscent of the coffee chain’s Lavender Haze drink, which also featured a similar hue. Customers can order the meal either in-store or through the McDonald’s app. It is important to note that the Grimace meal is only available while supplies last, so it’s advisable to act promptly to secure your own before stocks run out.

In conclusion, McDonald’s surprising release of Grimace’s Birthday, a retro game reminiscent of Game Boy Colour, has sparked excitement among fans. The collaboration with Krool Toys has resulted in an enjoyable platformer featuring Grimace on a skateboard, searching for his missing friends, and collecting milkshakes. With the ability to play the game on PCs and mobile devices, McDonald’s has tapped into nostalgia while embracing modern technology. Whether playing the official release or through emulators, fans can celebrate Grimace’s 52nd birthday with this charming retro gaming experience. Additionally, the limited-edition Grimace meal adds a delightful touch to the celebration, allowing fans to enjoy a special purple-themed meal while it lasts.

Comments

comments