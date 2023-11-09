How To Play Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Offline

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, set to officially release on Friday, November 10, has already provided an exciting opportunity for those who preordered the game. Despite the official multiplayer release date, players can now engage in offline multiplayer mode through Local Mode. CharlieIntel spilled the beans on this nifty trick, revealing that even though you can’t engage in actual matches, you can explore the multiplayer maps and weapons to get a sneak peek before the big launch.

The maps might trigger a sense of déjà vu for seasoned players, as Modern Warfare III comes packed with 16 maps from its predecessor, 2009’s Modern Warfare II. These classics have undergone a makeover, been updated, and expanded to offer a fresh experience in the new game.

To jump into Local Mode, simply back out after attempting to connect to servers. When faced with a “Connection Failed” message, follow the prompts to dive into offline play. It’s a neat way to get accustomed to the game’s layout before the official release.

Hold your horses, though; this early access doesn’t grant you access to the online multiplayer, which is set to go live on November 10 at 10 PM PT. The offline mode, however, is up for grabs thanks to a technical glitch within the game. So, while online multiplayer remains on lockdown, this glitch provides a temporary workaround for eager players to explore the maps and weaponry in Modern Warfare 3.

Pre-orders have proven to be a game-changer, allowing players to delve into the campaign a week early. But be warned, the campaign has faced some criticism for its disappointingly short four-hour runtime. Fret not, though; the real meat of the game lies in the multiplayer modes. For those eagerly anticipating the launch, it seems that part of the multiplayer has arrived a bit ahead of schedule.

Activision, being the vigilant guardian of its intellectual property, is likely to scrub any content related to the multiplayer that surfaces online due to copyright concerns. Nevertheless, the game remains playable in offline modes, offering enthusiasts a chance to get a feel for what’s to come.

Despite the technical glitch that has unveiled the offline multiplayer prematurely, online multiplayer enthusiasts will have to bide their time until the official launch. Set your alarms for November 9 at 10 PM PT, as that’s when the online doors will swing open. Until then, enjoy the offline exploration.

It’s not all sunshine and rainbows, though. While offline multiplayer is a treat, Zombies mode in Modern Warfare III seems to be playing hard to get in an offline state. War Mode, on the other hand, is fully operational offline. This large-scale battle mode, absent since 2017’s Call of Duty: WWII, promises an engaging experience for players looking to take a break from the online chaos.

Getting in on the offline action early can be a strategic move for those itching to dominate the online multiplayer scene. However, be prepared to clear some space on your console or PC—over 200 GB, to be precise. Activision has addressed the elephant in the room, acknowledging the colossal file size of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This hefty size is attributed to the introduction of a new open-world Zombies mode and support for content from Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

Despite a rocky road post-beta, Modern Warfare III has managed to generate excitement among fans. If the pre-launch multiplayer experience is any indication, it seems Activision has delivered another winner. So, gear up, clear some storage space, and get ready to dive into the intense world of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer. The offline mode is just the beginning of what promises to be an adrenaline-pumping gaming experience.