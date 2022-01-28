How to play Pokemon Arceus early

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has now been released in several regions, and some players were able to get their hands on the game early by setting up their accounts in a different region.

It’s not easy to get a game early by switching your Nintendo account to a different region, but it can be done. To buy the game from a region where it has already been released, you’ll need either a credit card from the region you set your Nintendo account to or an international credit card that can make purchases in the region you’ve chosen.

To purchase and play the game before its official release in your time zone, you must first purchase it from another region.

Create a new Nintendo account and select the region where the game is already available.

Authenticate your account, then navigate to System Settings, select User, and then Add User.

Choose Create a New User, enter a username and an icon, and then link your new Nintendo Account to your new proxy account.

Go to your Nintendo account, enter your proxy account when it asks who is using the eShop, and then accept the Terms and Conditions.

Purchase the game once you’ve entered the eShop. When you return to your primary account, you should be able to play the game normally.

To avoid having to navigate a menu in a foreign language, players should purchase the game in a region that is in their native language. It’s also important to understand that if you use an international credit card, there will almost certainly be fees associated with using the card in another country.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus breaks one of the series’ oldest rules by introducing three new Pokémon and allowing the player to select one as their starter. Arceus, on the other hand, is bringing back three starters from the series’ past, one of whom will act as each player’s companion as they travel through the Hisui region.

While fans of the series will recognise Cyndaquil, Oshawott, and Rowlet, they will see them in the all-new Hisui environment.

Despite its limited online functionality, Pokémon Legends: Arceus includes a feature that allows players from all over the world to trade with one another. Players will be able to access the Trading Post inside Jubilife Village after completing Mission No. 4 in the game’s main storey.

The Trading Post, located near the top right of Jubilife, will allow players to connect with one another via Nintendo Switch Online and trade Pokémon. To trade online, you will need an NSO subscription.