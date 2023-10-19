How To Play Super Mario Bros. Wonder Early

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a much-anticipated addition to the beloved 2D sidescrolling series. It’s been over a decade since the last entry, New Super Mario Bros. U for the Wii U, back in 2012. This time, Mario’s adventure is more exhilarating than ever, thanks to the introduction of a new item called the Wonder Flower. This magical flower creates spectacular visual effects in the game, transforming the world around players right before their eyes. In addition to this, there are new Power-ups like the Elephant Fruit, Drill Mushroom, and Bubble Flower, along with helpful Badges to collect and equip, giving players an edge in their adventures.

With the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder just around the corner, some eager fans may be wondering when they can start playing it on their Nintendo Switch. While those who opt for the physical version of the game won’t face any delays, this guide will provide all the information you need about the digital release of Mario Wonder.

Super Mario Bros Release Dates

First and foremost, it’s essential to note that Nintendo tends to keep the exact release timings for their major launches rather confidential, unlike some other gaming companies. However, there is a specific page on Nintendo’s support site where you can find information about when first-party digital games are expected to become available.

According to Nintendo, the digital version of Super Mario Bros. Wonder is slated to be playable at 9 pm PT on the night before the official release date, which is Thursday, October 19. This means that players on the East Coast of the United States will be able to dive into the game around midnight on October 20. For those in the Central Time Zone, the game is set to release at 11 pm, and for the Mountain Time Zone, it should be available at 10 pm. It’s important to note that there is no official confirmation regarding the release time for other regions.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is already available for preloading on the Nintendo Switch family of systems. This gives players an entire week to download the game before its official release, ensuring you can jump right into the action as soon as it’s available. Nintendo has streamlined the preloading process, making it incredibly simple for all users.

How to Preload Super Mario Bros. Wonder

To preload the game and secure your spot in the Mario Wonder adventure, all you need to do is pre-order it from the Nintendo eShop. Once the game is pre-ordered, it will automatically begin downloading as a preload when your Nintendo Switch is either on or in rest mode. No extra steps are required. It’s as easy as that!

This year has seen a resurgence in the celebration of Mario’s timeless charm. With the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Nintendo has marked the occasion by bringing out several new games featuring Mario and his cast of beloved characters. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is just one of two exciting Mario-themed games scheduled for release on the Nintendo Switch this holiday season.

Following the debut of Super Mario Bros. Wonder this month, November will bring the release of Super Mario RPG, a remake of the classic 1996 SNES game. What makes this particularly exciting is that Super Mario RPG has never been available on the Nintendo Switch before, making the remake’s launch a significant event for Mario fans.

The Mario celebration doesn’t end there. In 2024, there are two more games set to make their way to players. First up is Mario vs. Donkey Kong, scheduled for release on February 16th. This game is a remake of a Game Boy Advance title that was initially released back in 2004. On March 22nd, Princess Peach: Showtime! will make its debut. This brand-new game allows players to step into the royal shoes of Princess Peach, the beloved ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom.