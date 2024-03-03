Side quests in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth can often be a challenging yet rewarding endeavor. One such quest that many players encounter early on involves the vexing Thunderclaw and the task of inflicting the pressure status ailment upon it during a brief skirmish. This seemingly simple objective can prove to be quite the conundrum for those unprepared for the nuances of combat mechanics in this revamped edition of the classic game.

Understanding the significance of pressuring an adversary is paramount, particularly when attempting to fill the Stagger bar efficiently. While unleashing a barrage of attacks may suffice against weaker foes, such a brute force approach often falls short when confronted with more formidable adversaries like the Thunderclaw. It becomes imperative to discern the weaknesses of your enemies, a task easily accomplished by consulting the Main Menu’s ‘Enemy Intel’ section or employing Cloud’s Assess Materia during combat. However, for those seeking a swift solution devoid of extraneous details, fret not, for I shall elucidate the optimal method for dealing with Thunderclaws forthwith.

In Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, grappling with a Thunderclaw is best approached with the esteemed Red XIII at your side. This venerable companion comes equipped with a Poison Materia from the moment you unlock him, rendering him an invaluable asset in this endeavor. Should you opt to utilize another character in lieu of Red XIII, fear not, for the Poison Materia can be redistributed accordingly amongst your party members.

Once you have armed Red XIII—or your chosen comrade—with the Poison Materia, the next step is to engage the Thunderclaw in combat and diligently amass your ATB bar. With a single bar filled, unleash the Bio/Poison magic attack upon the Thunderclaw, thereby initiating the pressure status ailment. Should the desired effect not manifest immediately, persist in pummeling the Thunderclaw with Bio spells until it succumbs to pressure. Subsequently, continue your onslaught to induce the coveted Stagger state. Notably, dispatching all adversaries within the allotted time frame represents the final prerequisite for this side quest—a task easily achieved with due diligence and strategic prowess.

In the unfortunate event of failure to fulfill any of the quest’s objectives, rest assured that redemption is within reach. Merely hold down the Triangle Button while traversing the designated area to compel the enemies to reappear, affording you another opportunity to emerge victorious.

Completing Fiend Intel 6: Voltaic Canine in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth necessitates meticulous adherence to the following objectives:

Inflict pressure upon the Thunderclaw. Induce the Stagger state in the Thunderclaw. Vanquish all adversaries within the allotted time frame.

Notably, vanquishing the Thunderclaw constitutes a pivotal step toward unlocking the Grasslands Battle Intel: Plains Stalkers within Chadley’s Combat Simulator. However, gaining access to this coveted simulation also hinges upon triumphing over a Mandrake, a foe encountered within the Grasslands Fiend Intel 3: Wailing Weed. Thus, by surmounting the challenges posed by these formidable adversaries, players can unlock a myriad of opportunities for further exploration and triumph within the expansive realm of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

While the Thunderclaw may initially appear to be an insurmountable obstacle, armed with the knowledge and strategies elucidated herein, players can confidently tackle this formidable foe and emerge victorious. Remember, patience, strategy, and a keen understanding of combat mechanics are the keys to mastering side quests and unlocking the full potential of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.