How To Register for KBC Family

Are you a fan of the iconic game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” (KBC)? Have you ever dreamed of sitting on the hot seat opposite the legendary Amitabh Bachchan? Well, here’s some exciting news for you! The KBC Family Week Special Registration for 2023 has kicked off on the SonyLiv App. This time around, the theme is all about celebrating with your family, just like you do on every occasion and festival. In this article, we’ll guide you through the simple steps to register for the KBC Family Week Special and have a chance to win big alongside your loved ones.

Participating as a Family

The 2023 edition of KBC is making things even more interesting by inviting families to participate together. If the thought of playing KBC with your family members gets you excited, read on to discover how you can be a part of this fantastic opportunity.

The Registration Process

The registration process is straightforward and user-friendly. To start your journey towards the KBC hot seat, follow these steps:

Step 1: Download SonyLiv App

Begin by downloading the SonyLiv application from your app store. Don’t worry, the download is absolutely free. Just keep in mind that there might be data charges, so it’s a good idea to check with your service provider for details.

Step 2: Enter Your Mobile Number

Enter your mobile number. It’s important to note that we’ll only be able to contact you if the mobile number you provide is registered with an Indian service provider.

Step 3: Age and Gender Selection

Select your age from the options provided. Only participants who are 18 years of age or older as of August 16, 2023, will be considered for this exciting opportunity. Also, indicate your gender.

Step 4: Area of Residence

Choose your area of residence from the options given. Make sure you have valid proof of your address.

Step 5: Family Member Details

Enter the required details for both the family members who will be participating. You’ll need to provide their names, mobile numbers, genders, ages as of August 16, 2023, their relationship with you (the registrant), and their areas of residence.

Step 6: Answer the Question

Answer the general knowledge-based question by selecting the appropriate option (A/B/C/D). This will complete your registration process. After answering all the questions, a confirmation screen will appear, confirming your successful registration.

It’s important to note that failing to answer any of the questions won’t lead to disqualification. However, if you want to move to the next level, make sure to answer at least one question correctly.

After following these straightforward steps, your KBC Family Week Special Registration will be completed. If you’re selected for the next round, the KBC team will get in touch with you within the next 15 days.

Important Dates

The KBC Family Week Special Registration is open from August 16, 2023, to August 26, 2023, on the SonyLiv App.

Terms and Conditions

Before you jump into the registration process, take a quick look at the essential terms and conditions:

You need to be registered by a participant as their family member during the registration process. You must be above 18 years old as of August 16, 2023. You should be a citizen of India residing in the country. You shouldn’t have made it to the audition round of KBC in any season. You shouldn’t have been on the hot seat in the current or previous seasons of KBC Hindi. You should be of sound mind and health.

Conclusion

The KBC Family Week Special is a golden opportunity for you and your loved ones to come together and play the game of knowledge, wit, and fortune. With a simple registration process that ensures fairness and accessibility, KBC 2023 promises to be an exciting adventure for families across India. Don’t miss out on this chance to make memories, win prizes, and enjoy quality time with your family while engaging in the thrill of KBC!