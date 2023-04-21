How To Remove Snapchat’s My AI

Snapchat’s My AI chatbot is an intriguing addition to the app, providing users with a virtual assistant that can answer trivia questions, offer gift suggestions, help plan trips, and more. Powered by ChatGPT, My AI is a powerful tool that can be personalized by users with a unique name and custom wallpaper for their chat. However, not all Snapchat users may be interested in using this feature, and fortunately, there are ways to remove My AI from the chat feed if desired.

At present, Snapchat states that My AI can only be removed by Snapchat+ subscribers. Initially, My AI was an exclusive feature for Snapchat+ subscribers, but it has now been made available to all Snapchat users. However, Snapchat appears to want as many users as possible to access My AI before providing an option to delete it from the chat feed, which may not be ideal for users who are not interested in the feature. The only current method to remove My AI is by paying for a Snapchat+ subscription, which may not be well-received by all users who find the feature unnecessary or gimmicky.

For Snapchat+ users who are tired of My AI or simply do not wish to use it, there are a few options to remove it from their chat feed. The first option is to unpin the chatbot from the chat feed by going to the Snapchat+ management screen and toggling off My AI. This will not completely remove My AI from the chat screen, but it will ensure that it is not at the top of the chat list. This option is suitable for users who may occasionally want to access My AI but do not want it to be a persistent chat option at the top of their chat feed.

Hi, we're sorry to hear about your frustrations. Only Snapchat+ subscribers can remove My AI from their Chat feed. Learn more here: https://t.co/TGXkbFNEgT — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) April 19, 2023

Alternatively, users who do not wish to use My AI at all can remove it entirely from their chat screen in two ways. The first method involves swiping right from the camera screen to access the Chat feed. Once on the chat screen, users can press and hold on ‘My AI’ and then select ‘Chat Settings’ from the menu. Finally, tapping on ‘Clear from Chat Feed’ on the next page will remove the chatbot from the chat feed.

There is also another method to remove My AI from the chat feed. Users can tap on the profile icon or the Bitmoji in the top-left corner of the camera screen and then click on the Settings symbol (gear icon) in the top-right corner. On the next page, scrolling down to ‘Privacy Controls’ and selecting ‘Clear Data’ followed by tapping on ‘Clear Conversations’ on the next page will bring up an ‘X’ icon next to ‘My AI’, which users can click on to remove the chatbot from the chat feed.

While My AI offers a convenient way for users to obtain quick information without having to conduct a traditional web search, it may not be a feature that everyone finds useful. For users who do not enjoy using My AI, removing it from the chat feed can help declutter the chat screen. However, users who are unhappy with their initial conversations with the bot should be aware that the more they interact with My AI, the more relevant its answers may become. Therefore, it might be worth giving My AI a chance and using it for a couple of weeks before dismissing it altogether.

In addition to making My AI available to its global user base, Snapchat has also introduced a few new features for the chatbot. Users now have the option to design a custom Bitmoji avatar for the AI and give it a new name, which adds a personalized touch to the chatbot. Furthermore, users can tag My AI in group chats with friends and ask it questions, allowing for a more interactive and engaging experience. Additionally, it is now possible to share snaps with My AI and receive a chat reply.

