The Instagram algorithm significantly influences the content displayed on your feed, Explore page and Reels. Over time, your interests may change, or the algorithm may start presenting content that no longer appeals to you. If you want to adjust or retrain the Instagram algorithm in 2024, here’s a guide on how to proceed.

KEYPOINT: Launch the app, select your profile, then hit the hamburger menu located in the upper right corner. Scroll down and select Content Preferences in the “What you see” section, then choose the new Reset suggested content option.

Gaining Insight into the Instagram Algorithm

The Instagram algorithm evaluates your interactions, such as likes, comments, saves, shares, and the time spent on specific posts. It utilises this information to customise your feed and recommendations. Resetting the algorithm doesn’t involve erasing everything but reprogramming it to align with your interests.

Delete Your Search History

The algorithm relies on your search history to recommend content. Clearing this history can help minimise undesired suggestions.

How to do it:

Launch the Instagram app.

Tap your profile icon in the bottom-right corner.

Click the three horizontal lines (menu) in the top-right corner.

Choose Settings and Privacy > Your Activity > Recent Searches.

Tap Clear All.

Unfollow Accounts That No Longer Interest You

The accounts you follow greatly influence the content that appears on your feed. If you are not engaging with certain profiles anymore, consider unfollowing them.

How to do it:

Go to your profile and tap Following.

Go through the list and unfollow accounts that no longer spark your interest.

Mute or Limit Certain Accounts

If you wish to avoid unfollowing someone but still want to reduce their content visibility, muting or restricting them is a discreet alternative.

How to mute:

Visit the account’s profile.

Tap Following, then choose Mute.

Toggle off posts, stories, or both.

Engage with Content You Enjoy

Start interacting more with posts, Reels, and stories that reflect your interests. Like, comment, save, or share content to convey your preferences to the algorithm.

Utilize the “Not Interested” Feature

Instagram provides the option to mark posts and suggestions as “Not Interested,” assisting the platform in fine-tuning its recommendations.

How to do it:

On a post, click the three dots (•••) in the top-right corner.

Select Not Interested.

Refresh Explore Page Recommendations

The Explore page features content based on your activities. Resetting it can help rejuvenate the suggestions.

How to reset:

Access the Explore page by tapping the magnifying glass icon.

Tap the three dots (•••) on any post that doesn’t appeal to you.

Choose Not Interested for several posts until the recommendations change.

Thoughtfully Interact with Reels

Reels have their algorithms, which affect what appears in your Reels tab. Watch, like, or share only the videos you enjoy and refrain from engaging with those you don’t.

Limit Time on Unwanted Content

The duration you spend on various posts, stories, or videos indicates to the algorithm what you appreciate. Skipping or scrolling quickly past content you dislike will gradually lower its priority.

Advanced Tips for a Better Experience

Use Instagram’s “Favorites” Feature : Designate accounts as favourites to enhance their content visibility on your feed. Switch to a Professional Account : Insights available in business or creator accounts can provide clarity on which types of content are prevalent on your feed. Regularly Review Settings : Occasionally revisit your settings and preferences to guarantee they align with your current tastes.

Conclusion

In 2024, resetting the Instagram algorithm entails more about retraining it to correspond with your shifting interests rather than starting anew. By implementing these suggestions, you can tailor a feed and Explore page that resonates with your preferences, enhancing your Instagram experience to be more enjoyable and personalized.