How to reset your Apple ID password

It can be very annoying to get locked out of your account when you are trying to download any new app or carry out some other important task requiring your Apple ID password. Passwords are meant to protect privacy, but it will be a pain in the neck if you get locked yourself.

However, Apple does offer its users the option to reset their Apple ID password in many ways so that they can reset it and carry on with their tasks easily without much hassle. Therefore, here is a guide on easy ways to reset your password quickly and easily.

Head to appleid.apple.com and click on Forgot Apple ID or password, which can be found at the centre of the page. Do make a note that your password can automatically pre-fill the sign-in screen from a drop-down menu. In that case, you have to check the Remember Me box so that you can look for it first and understand how it functions.

You will be directed to a page where you need to type in your Apple ID, which will predominantly be the primary email address you set for your Apple account. You will then be taken to a new page where you should enter your name and the email address that is associated with the account. Following this, click on Continue and tap on the option that reads ‘I need to reset my password.’

Keep in mind that you will be asked to confirm your phone number to authenticate if you have set up two-factor authentication.

You can now choose how to reset your password, either through your email or by answering the security questions. Choose the option based on what you prefer.

If you choose the email method, you will receive a prompt asking you to send instructions to the primary email address you have provided. If you want, you can also choose to have a secondary email ID. If you are unable to see the email, check in your Spam, Junk, and Trash folders or follow the steps again. If you choose to answer the security question, you will be asked to confirm your birthday and answer specific questions to create a new password.