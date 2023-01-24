How To Restore Health And Shields With Augments in Fortnite

Fortnite is a popular online multiplayer game that is known for its fast-paced action and challenging gameplay. In the recent update Fortnite has been voided of the weekly challenge rollover and now will require players to complete challenges weekly. In this article, we will discuss four specific augments that can be used to complete this week’s challenge and help restore health and shields: Chug Gunner, Bush Warrior, Splash Medic, and Jelly Angler.

The Chug Gunner augment:

It is a powerful tool that gives the player a chug cannon. This weapon allows the player to fire a stream of healing liquid at their teammates, restoring their health and shields. The chug cannon has a large area of effect, making it easy to hit multiple teammates at once. It also has a relatively short reload time, which means that the player can quickly restore health and shields to multiple teammates in a short period of time.

The Bush Warrior augment:

It is another powerful tool that can be used to restore health and shields. This augment allows the player to heal while inside a bush. This is particularly useful when the player is trying to hide from enemies or avoid being targeted. The healing effect is not as strong as the chug cannon, but it is still a useful tool for restoring health and shields in a pinch.

The Splash Medic augment:

It is another great tool for restoring health and shields. This augment increases the spawn rate of chug splash containers, which can be used to restore health and shields to the player and their teammates. This augment is especially useful in situations where the player is running low on health and shields, as the increased spawn rate of chug splash containers means that the player will be able to find them more easily.

The Jelly Angler augment:

It is the final augment that can be used to restore health and shields. This augment allows the player to fish out jellyfish exclusively. These jellyfish can be used to restore health and shields to the player and their teammates. This augment is particularly useful in situations where the player is running low on health and shields and is unable to find any other sources of healing.

In conclusion, the Chug Gunner, Bush Warrior, Splash Medic, and Jelly Angler augments are all powerful tools that can be used to restore health and shields in Fortnite. Each augment has its own unique benefits, and players should experiment with different combinations to find the best strategy for restoring health and shields in their playstyle. Remember that strategy and quick thinking are key to survival in Fortnite, and knowing how to restore health and shields quickly and effectively can give you the edge you need to win.