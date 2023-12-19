It is understandable to fear losing priceless videos, whether they got accidentally deleted from the gallery or misplaced when you moved to a different device! However, only some of the apps you come across will genuinely assist you in recovering your erased videos. With the help of the video recovery app, you may quickly recover files that got inadvertently erased, lost because of system failures, or damaged by hardware problems. This video restore software solution supports documents, images, movies, and other file types. With the help of a video recovery tool, you may quickly recover various data types.

Part 1: Can You Recover Deleted Videos from SD Card on Your Own?

Videos you remove from your computer’s SD card or any other device, such as a camera or smartphone, are outside the trash or recycle bin. That’s why you cannot simply restore them using your recycle bin. Then, you might wonder if recovering a deleted video on your SD card is possible.

Yes, you can get back deleted videos from your SD card using reputable video restore software, even though it might appear hard initially. Rapid technological advancement has given us many recovery possibilities while resolving our problems. As a result, you can proceed with your memory card video recovery without expert support. Contact a data recovery agency in certain situations to find out if you can retrieve your priceless data. For instance, you might need assistance recovering them if your SD card is seriously damaged.

But as soon as you notice the video loss, stop using the SD card to ensure data recovery.

Please note that recovery is possible only when the data isn’t overwritten.

Part 2: How To Recover Lost Videos from SD Cards Without Software

1. Recover deleted videos from SD card for free via Backup and Restore

One of the most effective ways to recover data from an SD card without using a third-party software recovery tool is through backups. If you’ve backed up your deleted video files, you’re in luck, as restoring them becomes straightforward, helping you avoid data loss entirely.

Here are the steps to restore deleted videos from an SD card using backups:

Step 1: Connect the external SD card to a computer and press the Win + I keys to open Settings.

Step 2: Click “Update & Security” and then access the “Backup” option.

Step 3: Within the Backup & Restore tab, select “Restore My Files.”

2. Easily get back permanently deleted or lost videos from SD card for free with Wondershare Recoverit Enhanced Video Recovery.

Wondershare Recoverit stands out as a comprehensive video recovery solution. Its Enhanced Video Recovery feature takes file retrieval to a new level. With support for over 2000 storage devices and 1000 file formats, it boasts an impressive success rate in handling 500+ real-life data loss scenarios, including formatting, system crashes, and virus attacks.

Key Features:

All-in-One Data Recovery: It offers a broad spectrum of file format compatibility. Its success extends to various data loss scenarios, ensuring a comprehensive recovery experience.

Enhanced Photo & Video Recovery: Specialized in rescuing lost or hidden videos and photos, Recoverit can restore Ultra HD, 4K, and 8K content while maintaining their integrity. It supports multiple formats and works seamlessly with popular camera brands.

Video Scenario Expansion: It supports retrieving surveillance and car camera videos, addressing a more comprehensive range of user needs.

Corrupted Video Repair: Offering both quick and advanced repair modes, Recoverit mends corrupted, truncated, and broken videos, enhancing the quality of the repair process.

System Crashed Computer Recovery: It creates a bootable USB drive to access data on a crashed computer. This feature prioritizes user convenience, speed, and security.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on recovering removed files from your SD card using Wondershare Recoverit Data Recovery Software on a Windows computer:

Step 1: Download the Wondershare Recoverit Data Recovery Software.

Select Your SD card to ensure it is connected to your computer. Select your SD memory card from the disk list displayed in the software and click the “Start” button to initiate the process.

Step 2: Scan the SD Memory Card on Recoverit.

SD Card Recovery Software will commence scanning your SD card. The scanning process might take several minutes to complete.

Step 3: Preview and Recover Deleted Data

Once the scan is over, you can review all the recovered data and files. Preview the recovered files, such as images, videos, etc. Pick the files you want to retrieve and click the “Recover” button to restore them.

Tips: Avoid saving recovered files onto the same SD card where you previously stored the lost data. Doing so could result in data loss or overwrite the existing data. A safe external storage device is advisable to keep the recovered files securely.

Part 3: Tips for Preventing Video Loss on SD Cards

While SD cards are reliable for file storage, they are not immune to potential problems like physical damage or corruption. Thus, you must take proactive measures to safeguard your files and be prepared in case of any unexpected data loss. Here are some tips:

Back-Up Important Media Files: Instead of relying solely on your SD card, create copies of your media files and store them on alternative mediums like an external hard drive or cloud-based services such as Google Drive or Dropbox.

Appropriate Storage for SD Cards: If you own multiple SD cards, consider investing in a case to organize and protect them. Ensure your SD cards are stored safely, without excessive heat or moisture.

Safely Eject from Your Computer: Always use the proper procedure to eject your SD card from your computer. Removing it without proper ejection can disrupt the read/write process, potentially leading to file corruption.

Stop Using the Card if Errors Appear: If you encounter errors or issues with your SD card, cease using it immediately. Retrieve any essential files from the card promptly. Errors signal potential card failure, and continued use may result in significant data loss.

Conclusion

So, we saw, losing valuable videos can be distressing, but with the right approach, recovery is possible. Utilizing backups or advanced tools like Wondershare Recoverit can effectively retrieve deleted videos from SD cards. Its Enhanced Video Recovery feature and comprehensive data retrieval capabilities make it a standout choice. Also, safeguarding your files by implementing preventive measures, such as regular backups and safe storage practices, is crucial. For a reliable and hassle-free recovery tool, consider using Wondershare Recoverit—a powerful solution worth recommending.