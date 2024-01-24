In Palworld your loyal companions, known as Pals, may face defeat or suffer from various ailments. Ensuring the well-being of your Pals is necessary to maintain a strong and effective team. This guide will take you through the essential steps on how to revive and heal your Pals, ensuring they stay in top form for all your adventures.

Understanding Pal Ailments

Pals in Palworld, much like any living being, can experience a range of ailments beyond mere loss of HP. From injuries to colds, fractures to depression, each ailment requires a specific approach for recovery. Here’s a breakdown of common ailments and the corresponding medicine or method needed:

Injury: Utilize the appropriate medicine or method.

Cold: Administer Low-Grade Medical Supplies.

Depressed: Provide High-Grade Medical Supplies.

Fracture: Apply Medical Supplies.

Incapacitated: Safely place the Pal in a Palbox for recovery.

Sprain: Use Low-Grade Medical Supplies.

Ulcer: Administer Medical Supplies.

Weakened: Provide High-Grade Medical Supplies.

Reviving Your Pals

When faced with a defeated or sick Pal, prompt action is necessary. The steps to revive a Pal are akin to those taken when a Pal falls ill. If a Pal is defeated in battle, or if it succumbs to an ailment, head to your base and open the Pal console menu. From there, transfer the affected Pal from the base assignment section to the storage section. Give them the time they need to rest and recover; soon, they will be ready to rejoin your team.

If you find yourself exploring far from a teleport point with a team of downed Pals you can simply collect Stone, Paldium, and Wood to craft a temporary Pal Console right at your location. This makeshift console allows you to store your defeated Pals and replace them with fresh ones, ready to face the challenges ahead. If you prefer not to leave the temporary console behind, simply dismantle it after use and continue your adventure.

Boosting HP and Recovery

Apart from revival, maintaining your Pals’ HP is crucial for their overall well-being. If your Pals need a boost in HP without dealing with specific ailments, there are several approaches:

Cook or Give Food: Access your Inventory, select a food item, and offer it to the Pal in need. This simple gesture will replenish their HP.

Rest in Party: Allow your Pals to rest within your party, and over time, they will naturally regain lost HP.

Getting Medical Supplies

To effectively address ailments and revive your Pals, it’s essential to have the right medical supplies. Here’s how you can obtain them:

Low-Grade Medical Supplies: Purchase from a traveling salesman for 240 Gold, craft using 5x Red Berries and 2x Horns, or find them as dropped items from some Pals.

Medical Supplies: Acquire through purchase for 800 Gold or crafting using 3x Ingots, 3x Horns, and 1x Bone.

High-Grade Medical Supplies: Obtain through purchase for 3,000 Gold or craft using 5x Ingots, 3x Horns, and 2x Bones.

Revival Process for Incapacitated Pals

If a Pal in your party becomes Incapacitated, the only way to revive them is by placing them in one of your Palboxes and allowing them to rest for approximately 10 minutes. This straightforward method ensures your Pals return to action, ready to contribute to your adventures once again. In the midst of a battle, summoning an Incapacitated Pal is possible, and you can subsequently return them to a Palbox for recovery. Whether they’ve fallen in battle or succumbed to an ailment, following the right procedures and utilizing the appropriate supplies will ensure your Pals are back on their feet in no time.