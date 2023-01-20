Stranded Deep is a survival game where players are stranded on a deserted island and must fend for themselves in order to survive. One of the most important aspects of the game is being able to revive fellow players who have been injured or have died. In this article, we will discuss the steps on how to revive someone in Stranded Deep.

First and foremost, it is important to note that in order to revive someone, you must have a bandage in your inventory. Bandages can be crafted by 1x cloth and 1x lashing or found in supply crates scattered throughout the island. Once you have a bandage, you will need to approach the injured or deceased player and press “E” while holding the bandage in your hand.

When you press “E,” a revive animation will begin and the injured or deceased player will start to regain consciousness. It is important to note that the revive animation can take a few seconds to complete, so you will need to be patient and not move away from the injured player during this time.

After the revive animation has completed, the injured or deceased player will be back on their feet and able to move around again. However, they will still be in a weakened state and will need to rest and recover in order to regain full health.

It is also important to note that reviving someone does not guarantee their survival. If the injured player is still in a dangerous situation or has not yet been treated for their injuries, they may still die. Therefore, it is important to make sure that the area is safe before attempting to revive them.

In addition to reviving players, it is also important to know how to treat injuries in Stranded Deep. Injuries can occur from various sources such as falling, getting bitten by animals, or being attacked by other players. To treat injuries, you will need to have medical supplies such as bandages in your inventory.

Finally, it is important to remember that reviving and treating injured players consumes resources and can put you in a dangerous situation. Therefore, it is important to weigh the risks and benefits before attempting to revive someone. If you are in a dangerous situation or if you do not have enough resources to revive someone, it may be better to wait for the injured player to respawn.

In conclusion, reviving someone in Stranded Deep is a crucial aspect of the game that can mean the difference between life and death for your fellow players. By pressing “E” while holding a bandage, you can revive injured or deceased players and get them back on their feet. However, it is important to remember that reviving someone does not guarantee their survival and that you must also treat their injuries in order to ensure their survival. Remember to always weigh the risks and benefits before attempting to revive someone, and always make sure the area is safe and that you have a bandage in your inventory.