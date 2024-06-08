It’s essential to maintain a record of your Apple purchases in order to access your digital material, manage your spending, and verify the validity of transactions. Reviewing your purchasing history across several devices is possible with Apple’s extensive ecosystem. You can use these instructions to handle the process on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and the web, since it has been updated for 2024.

Seeing Apple Products on iPad and iPhone

Launch the Settings application : Press the Settings application on your main screen.

: Press the Settings application on your main screen. Press Your Name : To access your Apple ID preferences, tap your name at the top of the preferences menu.

: To access your Apple ID preferences, tap your name at the top of the preferences menu. Choose Your Purchases & Media : After selecting Media & Purchases, select View Account.

: After selecting Media & Purchases, select View Account. Verify Your Account Authenticity : It could be necessary for you to log in using Touch ID, Face ID, or your Apple ID password.

: It could be necessary for you to log in using Touch ID, Face ID, or your Apple ID password. View Purchase History : After swiping down, select Purchase History. A list of your most recent purchases is displayed here. Tap on a certain purchase to see more details in a more thorough view.

Seeing Mac Apple Purchases

Launch the App Store : You may locate the App Store in the Applications folder or by clicking on its icon in the Dock.

: You may locate the App Store in the Applications folder or by clicking on its icon in the Dock. Log in to your account : Either click the sign-in button or your name at the sidebar’s bottom. If prompted, provide your Apple ID credentials.

: Either click the sign-in button or your name at the sidebar’s bottom. If prompted, provide your Apple ID credentials. Get Information About Your Account : In the sidebar, click on your name, and then choose View Information.

: In the sidebar, click on your name, and then choose View Information. Examine your past purchases : To access the Purchase History section, scroll down. To see a comprehensive list of your purchases, click See All. To view additional information, click on any particular item.

Seeing Online Purchases from Apple

Go to the Apple ID website : Launch a browser and navigate to appleid.apple.com.

: Launch a browser and navigate to appleid.apple.com. Using Your Apple ID, Log in : Put in your password and Apple ID. If more security verification processes are needed, finish them.

: Put in your password and Apple ID. If more security verification processes are needed, finish them. View Purchase History : To manage your Apple ID, click it. Click on the Purchase History link under the account area. You can see and download your past purchases for every Apple service right here.

Extra Advice

Family Sharing : By choosing the account from the Purchase History column, you can see the purchase history of other family members if you utilise Family Sharing.

: By choosing the account from the Purchase History column, you can see the purchase history of other family members if you utilise Family Sharing. Subscriptions : Go to App Store > Account Name > View Information > Manage on a Mac, or Settings > Your Name > Subscriptions on iOS devices, to manage your subscriptions.

: Go to App Store > Account Name > View Information > Manage on a Mac, or Settings > Your Name > Subscriptions on iOS devices, to manage your subscriptions. Issues with Billing and Receipts : You can get in touch with Apple Support directly by visiting the Support or Purchase History sections of the Apple website, depending on whether you require receipts for your purchases or have billing questions.

In summary

With these revised 2024 steps, staying on top of your Apple purchases is easier than ever. It’s easy and safe to view your purchase history through a web browser, an iPhone, an iPad, a Mac, or any other device. Regularly reviewing your purchases helps you manage your expenses and ensures that all transactions are legitimate. For more detailed help or troubleshooting, visit Apple’s support page or contact their customer service.