How to see Instagram private account posts

If you want to gain access to a private Instagram account, simply tap the “Follow” button on the app or website and wait for the person to approve your request. That is the only way to gain complete and legitimate access to the person’s content, as well as the ability to send and receive messages.

To see it, you should follow a private Instagram account.

There are a few other options for viewing a private Instagram account without following it, such as using third-party apps that break Instagram’s terms of service, which we don’t recommend.

If you want to see a private Instagram account at any time, the best option is to simply follow it.

However, there are other techniques and ethical ways to view a private Instagram account (or posts associated with the account) without directly following it.

To see Instagram posts associated with a private account, use Google.

You can do an image search by copying and pasting the private account’s Instagram name into Google (you can see the name, post count, and follower and following figures even if the account is private).

Some of their photos are likely to pop up because they were tagged elsewhere on a public Instagram or even Facebook account.

View a friend’s or another account’s private Instagram account.

If you have a friend or acquaintance who follows the private Instagram account you want to see, you can always access it through their account – with your friend’s or acquaintance’s permission, of course.

You could also ask them to take a screenshot of a private Instagram post and send it to you if there’s something specific you want to see.

You could also request to follow a private Instagram account from a different account you’ve made.