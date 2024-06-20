Introduced as a rival to Snapchat and Instagram Stories, Facebook Stories has grown in popularity as a means for users to share events that vanish after a day. But maybe you should go back and relive these moments once they are no longer visible to the general audience. Thank goodness, Facebook offers methods to view previous Stories. Here’s a detailed walkthrough on how to accomplish this in 2024.

KEYPOINT: Tap the area beneath your cover photo. 3. Select Archive and then Story Archive from the menu.

Accessing the Story Archive with the Facebook App

Launch the Facebook app : Make sure your account is logged in. Access Your Profile : In the left sidebar or at the top of the News Feed, tap on your name or profile photo.

Search for the menu icon, which is typically represented by three horizontal lines at the bottom right of the screen.

After swiping down, select “See More”.

From the list of choices, choose “Story Archive”.

All of the stories you have posted are arranged chronologically here. Until you decide to share it again, only you can view this private archive.

Looking at Friends’ Stories:

Examine Their Profiles: By going to a friend’s profile and selecting their archive, you may be able to view their previous Stories if they have enabled the feature.

Message Them: Try contacting your buddy personally to see if they can share any particular Stories with you if you are unable to locate any.

Getting to the Story Archive on the Facebook Website

Open Facebook and log in : Go to Facebook's website by opening your favourite web browser. Enter your login information to log in. Access Your Profile : On Facebook, click on your name or profile image at the top.

Click the “More” button beneath your cover photo on the profile page.

“Story Archive” should be selected from the dropdown menu.

This will take you to the Story Archive page where you can peruse past Stories, just as on the app.

Making Use of Facebook Recollections

Another tool on Facebook that lets you go back and view older posts—including Stories—is Facebook Memories. To access Memories, navigate to “Memories” by tapping the menu icon (three horizontal lines) on the Facebook app.

On the internet, select “Memories” from the left sidebar.

Look Through Your Recollections: You may view posts—including Stories—that you shared on the same day last year by going to Memories.

Obtaining Facebook Data Downloads

If you’d prefer to preserve your Stories in a more durable manner

Ask for Your Information:

Navigate to “Settings” under “Settings & Privacy”

Click on “Your Facebook Information.”

“Download Your Information” will open.

Choose the Type and Data Range : Select the data type, format, and date range that you wish to download. Make sure that under data types, “Stories” is selected. Download and Make Use of : Facebook will notify you as soon as your data is ready. When you’re ready, download the file and look over your stories.

Advice for Handling Facebook Stories

Continual Backups : Download your Facebook data on a regular basis to maintain your own archive of Stories.

You may manage who can view and save your Stories by modifying their settings.

Relive amazing events on anniversaries or other important occasions by using the Story Archive.

In summary

In 2024, it will be easy and convenient to manage and review your previous Facebook Stories by following these instructions. Facebook has the tools to make your Stories pleasant and accessible, whether you want to share old memories or relive them.