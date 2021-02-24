How to Select the Best Room Heater for Your Home

Irrespective of whether you are a homeowner or you live in a rented apartment, you need to ensure that your home is comfortable at all times. This means that you will need to invest in various smart devices to enhance your comfort. One of the most important devices you should have is a room heater.

If you have been planning to buy a room heater for your home, you need to read this article because Lavanay from ECD has compiled a list of various things you should consider when buying a quality room heater.

Size of the room- Knowing the size of your room is the most important step of determining the best room heater because these units are designed to cover a specific area. For example, if you are searching for a room heater for a small room, you should consider a radiant heater or a fan heater. On the other hand, oil filed space heater are the best for large rooms. Energy efficient- As compared to other home appliances, room heaters consumes more power. However, some consumes more electricity than others which means that you need to be very careful when buying. Since you don’t want a device that will hike your electricity bills, you should check the BEE rating of the heater and go for a model with the highest rating. Noise levels- This is another key thing you should consider because some heaters are very noisy, oil filled room heaters and radiant heaters are the best for those searching for a quiet model. Aesthetics- Irrespective of the type of home décor you have in your home, you can easily find a heater that matches with the design. You also need to compare different designs to determine the best heated for your home. Price- In terms of price, room heaters are not very expensive. This means that you should not shy away from buying them due to price. However, you need to ensure that the one you have picked has the best features and it is also durable irrespective of price. Installation- Most room heaters come with a simplified design for easier installation. Due to the design, you can connect the device immediately after you have removed it from the package. However, there are those that are a bit difficult to install especially the big ones. Therefore, you need to look for a device that has a user manual in case you feel that you might experience some problems during installation. Safety features – Room heaters are very risky and can lead to fire hazards if they are not monitored properly. This means that you need to check the safety features present in the appliance before buying. They can also cause accidental burns which means that you need to look for a model that has a cool to touch housing. You should also consider a device that has an internal switch, which switches the unit automatically when it is knocked down or tipped over. Some models comes with a sensor or an overheat protection function which shuts off the unit to prevent overheating. Portability- Radiant heaters and fan heaters are the most lightweight and are suitable for small rooms. This means that they are the best for those searching for a heater that they can use in different rooms. Oil filled heaters are bulky but you should consider a model that has caster wheels for easy movement.

Extra features

Timer- This feature allows you to set the heater according to the time you would want it to run. Remote control- Room heaters that come with a remote control are very convenient because you can adjust their settings when doing other things. Heat settings- Some room heaters come with different heat settings which allows you to adjust according to the weather or according to the current conditions. Thermostat- A thermostat enables you to adjust the heater as per your preferred temperatures.

Types of room heaters

The three types of room heaters are;

Oil-Filled Heaters- Oil filled heaters normally use oil which is poured on the heating element to warm the surrounding area. If you are searching for a perfect heater for a large room, these units are the best. They are also the most expensive.

Pros

Quiet performance

They are the most efficient heaters

Suitable for big rooms

Cons

Pricey

2. Fan heaters- These heaters are also known as blower room heaters or ceramic heaters. As compared to others, these ones are the cheapest and the most lightweight. The most outstanding thing about them is that they use a fan that helps to circulate warm air within the room. Another benefit of these heaters is that they are suitable for all seasons since you can also use them during the summer for cooling

Pros

Affordable price

Highly portable

Very safe and easy to use

Cons

Consumes a lot of power

3. Infrared heaters – Another name for infrared heaters is radiant heaters. They use infrared technology to provide warm air. They also come with a ribbon filament or a quartz tube which helps to transfer the heat directly to you once to turn the device on. Infrared heaters are only suit able for small rooms.

Pros

Doesn’t consume a lot of electricity

Provides instant heating

They are very silent

Cons

They are only ideal for small rooms

Conclusion

A room heater is one of the most important appliances you should have in your home. These units keep the room warm especially during winter. However, you need to be very careful when buying because not all room heaters on the market will give you the best value for your money. We hope that this guide will help you to determine the best room heater that matches suits your requirements.