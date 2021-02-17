How to sell products on Amazon in simple steps?

If you are wondering what is the perfect platform to sell products online we have one answer for it- Amazon. Putting your products out on Amazon is really easy and most importantly, the most effective way to reach your potential customers out there. Even in the cases that you just have one product to sell online or a carton of them, Amazon provides the best online marker which gives you perfect tools and services to sell your stuff online.

Like mentioned previously, selling your stuff on Amazon is really easy, you can do so by following this procedure-

How to sell products on Amazon in simple and easy steps-

Register your seller account to sell products on Amazon?

This is the very first step you will have to carry forward with to be able to sell something on Amazon. To do so, you will first have to become an Amazon Seller. For this, all you will need is your tax information (GST Number & PAN, depending on your category) and a bank account that is active. After you are done with registering your seller account, you will later have to go through Seller Central. Seller Central is your gateway for the world of selling products on Amazon.

Upload your listings Once you are through with the procedure of registering yourself to sell online, the next step is to list the products that you have to sell. You can work around with Amazons’ easy-to-use listing tools or you can do the same with the Seller App. In case that you need assistance with services like product photography, cataloging, or anything listing-related, Amazon’s third-party assistance Service Provider Network can help you with all of it.