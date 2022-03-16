How to Set GIF as Wallpaper on Windows 11

Microsoft’s new desktop operating system, Windows 11, ships with many new and exciting features. If you have been using Windows 11 for a while, you might know that the operating system is highly customizable.

It offers you many options for customization, like you can change wallpapers, themes, color mode, and more. Also, Windows 11 includes a new Start menu and new icons that just look good. If you want, you can even set GIFs as wallpaper on Windows 11.

Suppose you are using the old version of windows 11. So I recommend you to get an update or download windows 11 latest edition.

So, if you are interested in setting GIFs as wallpaper on Windows 11, you are reading the right guide. In this article, we will share a step-by-step guide on using Animated GIFs as wallpaper in Windows 11 operating system. Let’s check out.

Using Lively Wallpaper

Lively Wallpaper is a free and open-source application available on the Microsoft Store. With Lively Wallpaper, you can set videos, GIFs, and webpages as your desktop wallpaper and screensaver.

Lively Wallpaper is extremely simple to use, and it’s 100% free to download and use. The app turns videos, GIFs, HTML, web addresses, and more into animated Windows desktop wallpaper. The app is not entirely bug-free; hence, you may face problems. Here’s how to use Lively Wallpaper.

How to Set GIF as Background on Windows 11?

It’s pretty easy to set GIF as background on Windows 11. For that, you need to follow some of the simple steps we have shared below.

First of all, launch Microsoft Store on your Windows 11 and search for Lively Wallpaper . Next, click on the Get icon to install Lively Wallpaper on your device. Once installed, click on the Launch button as shown below. Once the app opens, you need to go through the initial setup process. Once done, click on the (+) button on the left pane. Now click on the Browse button and select the GIF you want to use as wallpaper.

That’s it! You are done. This will set your selected GIF as wallpaper on your Windows 11.

This is the easiest way to set a GIF as wallpaper on Windows 11. Few other apps available on the web do the same thing, but they require a premium subscription. I hope this article helped you! Please share it with your friends also. If you have any doubts related to this, let us know in the comment box below.