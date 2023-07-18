How To Solve Korok Cork Puzzle in The Legend of Zelda: tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, players are thrust into a thrilling adventure where they must locate and free 900 elusive Koroks. These charming forest creatures are scattered throughout the vast land of Hyrule, offering players captivating puzzles and challenges. Solving these puzzles rewards players with valuable Korok Seeds, of which a total of 1000 can be collected and exchanged with the lively Korok named Hestu, who wields maracas and unlocks additional inventory slots.

The Peculiar Stump and Cork-Pulling Puzzles

Among the diverse array of Korok puzzles, one type involves a peculiar stump adorned with a chain and corks on each side. The objective of these puzzles is to remove the plug from the stump, revealing the hidden Korok and earning a coveted Korok Seed. Tears of the Kingdom features an impressive collection of 26 of these intriguing cork-pulling puzzles, making it essential for adventurers to become well-versed in the different strategies required to solve these challenges. Let us now delve into the methods for unravelling Korok cork-pulling puzzles in Tears of the Kingdom.

While not as prevalent as other Korok puzzles, players may stumble upon a handful of cork puzzles during their epic quests without actively seeking them out. Although these puzzles may appear straightforward to solve, directly pulling out the cork using the Ultrahand will prove futile due to the chain’s limited length. Instead, our courageous hero, Link, must rely on his Fuse ability and employ a range of techniques. Here are four distinct approaches to successfully solving Korok cork-pulling puzzles in Tears of the Kingdom:

Method 1: Fusing a Rocket Zonai Device

This first method offers a solution for all Korok cork puzzles, although it necessitates the use of a Rocket Zonai Device. It is advisable to reserve this technique as a last resort, unless the player possesses an abundant supply of these devices. To execute this strategy, fuse the Rocket to the cork and strike it, causing the rocket to ignite and propel the cork into the sky. This method effectively frees the Korok from the confinements of the stump, unlocking the puzzle’s rewards.

Method 2: Fusing and Utilizing Recall

The second method involves the use of the Recall ability in conjunction with an object, such as a rock, acquired using the trusty Ultrahand. Starting and concluding at the stump, trace a sizable circle in front of it while firmly grasping the rock. Upon reaching the stump at the end of the circle, release the rock and fuse it with the cork.

Next, activate the Recall ability, targeting the rock. As a result, the rock will travel in the opposite direction along the path defined by the circle, gaining momentum until it extracts the cork from the stump. The Recall ability proves indispensable in manipulating the motion of objects throughout the puzzles in Tears of the Kingdom.

Method 3: Fusing a Heavy Object

Certain puzzles may require the fusion of a weighty object into the cork to provide a viable solution. Fortunately, Tears of the Kingdom often places large objects nearby that Link can utilize to his advantage. Once the object is securely connected to the cork, the force of gravity will naturally dislodge the plug, freeing the Korok. This approach is particularly effective for specific cork-pulling puzzles found on mountaintops or cliffs, including one situated atop a summit in the Hebra Mountains.

Method 4: Dunking the Cork Underwater

In scenarios where the cork is submerged in a body of water within the stump, the Ultrahand proves invaluable. By utilizing the Ultrahand, players can grab the cork and push it as deep as possible into the water. Upon releasing the Ultrahand, the cork will rebound, resurfacing from the water with force, ultimately popping out of the stump and liberating the Korok.

Conclusion

By employing these diverse strategies, players can confidently conquer the captivating Korok cork-pulling puzzles dispersed throughout the remarkable world of Tears of the Kingdom. With persistence, ingenuity, and a thorough understanding of these methods, adventurers will unlock the secrets of these enchanting puzzles, earning valuable Korok Seeds as their just rewards.

