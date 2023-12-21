In the expansive world of Baldur’s Gate 3, players embarking on the quest to “Reach Moonrise Towers” in Act 2 find themselves entangled in the strange Shadow-Cursed Lands. This challenging region, accessed through Grymforge, the Underdark, or the Mountain Pass, is filled with puzzles and dangers, making the journey to the Moonrise Towers a test of wits and strategy. One intriguing stop along the way is the Thorm Mausoleum, a small dungeon harboring a puzzle waiting to be unraveled.

The Shadow-Cursed Lands, true to their name, present a formidable challenge with a curse that inflicts constant damage in darkness. To ensure safe passage, players must equip spells or items generating the necessary light. Torch-bearing adventurers can find relief in Grymforge, where torches are conveniently available for the taking.

If players opt for the Mountain Pass route, a Drider NPC named Kar’niss offers assistance. Aligning with the Goblins in Act 1 and defeating the Druid Grove residents grants access to Kar’niss, who guides the party to Moonrise Towers using a magical light source, the Moonlantern. Similar aid can be found at the Last Light Inn. Regardless of the chosen path, the journey involves exploration, battling, and encountering puzzles that contribute to the overall experience and rewards.

Finding the Thorm Mausoleum

One optional yet rewarding detour within the Shadow-Cursed Lands is the Thorm Mausoleum, found in the northeastern corner of Reithwin. This hidden gem, nestled in the Grand Mausoleum, offers an additional story involving the cunning cambion Raphael. Players are encouraged to explore and, if they choose to, experience this unique narrative. Make sure to mark the Grand Mausoleum Waypoint for easy navigation.

To locate the entrance to Thorm Mausoleum, players must progress through the House of Healing and Grand Mausoleum, arriving at coordinates (X:-118 Y:112). Inside, players can discover standard loot and two essential items: the Diaries of Malus Thorm and the Stained Book, which provide hints for solving the impending puzzle.

Solving the Mystery of the Thorm Mausoleum

Deep within Thorm Mausoleum, in the northernmost room, players encounter a chamber filled with trapped Marble Plates. Skillfully disarming these traps is imperative for safe exploration. In this room, three large paintings on the walls hold the key to unlocking the secrets and progressing to Shar’s Sanctum.

For those wary of the traps, the “Toggle Group Mode” command can be employed to separate the party. With the party members out of harm’s way, players can choose a single character, such as Astarion, to work on disarming the traps, preventing accidental activations.

The paintings in the room are labeled, with names visible upon mouseover or by pressing the Alt key. Each painting features an interactive button beneath it, and these buttons must be pressed in a specific order to open the doors flanking the “General” painting at the room’s back, next to a large sarcophagus. An incorrect sequence fills the room with darkness, prompting players to try again.

To figure out the puzzle, players can follow this order

Moonrise Towers (West) Grief (East) General (North)

Executing this sequence successfully opens the doors beside the final painting, allowing players to proceed into the Gauntlet of Shar.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, a game designed to be intriguing and challenging almost all the time, the Thorm Mausoleum puzzle stands as a compelling challenge, woven perfectly into the larger narrative of the game. Navigating the Shadow-Cursed Lands and solving the Thorm Mausoleum puzzles requires a combination of strategy, exploration, and puzzle-solving skills. By disarming traps, deciphering clues from collected items, and pressing the buttons in the correct order, players can solve the mysteries within Thorm Mausoleum and advance in their epic journey through the realms of Baldur’s Gate 3.