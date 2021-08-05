How to split screen on iPhone

There are a number of reasons why you should learn how to use this split screen function, including its numerous benefits. To be more exact, it allows you to look at two windows or applications on your iPhone at the same time, allowing you to review several files or utilise two social apps at the same time.

If this is your first time hearing about this feature, you may find it difficult to locate it because iOS does not yet have a clear instruction for consumers to guide them to it. To make things easier, follow these instructions to enable split-screen mode on your iOS device.

Keep in mind that this mode isn’t available in every programme, including some games, streaming applications, and video calling platforms.

These are the methods to enable split-screen mode on iPhones:

Settings → Display and Brightness

→ Display Zoom → Zoom → Set

→ Use Zoom