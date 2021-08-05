How to split screen on iPhone

There are a number of reasons why you should learn how to use this split screen function, including its numerous benefits. To be more exact, it allows you to look at two windows or applications on your iPhone at the same time, allowing you to review several files or utilise two social apps at the same time.
If this is your first time hearing about this feature, you may find it difficult to locate it because iOS does not yet have a clear instruction for consumers to guide them to it. To make things easier, follow these instructions to enable split-screen mode on your iOS device.
Keep in mind that this mode isn’t available in every programme, including some games, streaming applications, and video calling platforms.
These are the methods to enable split-screen mode on iPhones:
Settings → Display and Brightness
→ Display Zoom → Zoom → Set
→ Use Zoom
- The first thing you should do is locate the second app you wish to show on the screen. You just need it to appear in the toolbar, so open and close it immediately away.
- Go to the main app with which you’d want to share the screen with the second. If you don’t want those two applications to show on the screen at the same size, choose the one that will take up the most screen space.
- Then, from the bottom of the screen, pull up to reveal the toolbar, which stores your recently opened windows and pinned applications. As a result, we recommend starting with the second app.
- Now tap and hold the app on the toolbar, then pick it up and move it towards the first app’s screen until a long thin rectangular box emerges. You may drag it to whatever side you like, then release to position it, and the second app’s screen will appear next to the first.