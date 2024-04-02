If you’ve ever wanted to leave your office job behind and have a fresh start in the country, Stardew Valley is the one game you need to live your dream life as a farmer. A true successor to pioneering farming sims like Story of the Seasons, this indie hit has put 20 million players under its spell since it came out eight years ago.

Chances are, you are not the only one in your group of friends to feel like embracing farming as a lifestyle, if only virtually. A multiplayer mode allows you and your gamer friends to share a plot of land. So, let’s find out how you can play co-op in Stardew Valley.

How does multiplayer work in Stardew Valley?

Stardew Valley was initially developed as a solo adventure by its creator, American dev Eric Barone – aka ConcernedApe. A multiplayer option arrived later in the valley, catering to four players through split-screen. More recently, the 1.6 patch introduced eight-player co-op. This massive update is currently exclusive to PCs.

Console players on Nintendo Switch or PlayStation may need to wait a tad longer to invite more friends over their farm. As for mobile gamers, this farming management sim is solely accessible in single-player mode. Cross-platform functionality is not supported either, except for PC gamers sharing a playthrough with those on Mac or Linux-based operating systems.

How to launch a multiplayer run in Stardew Valley?

Starting a multiplayer session in Stardew Valley requires no prior server setup. Simply click the co-op button in the main menu to invite up to seven guest players. Only one host can access the save file in both single-player and co-op. Despite having their own cabin and inventory, fellow farmhands cannot visit the valley whenever the host is offline. Transferring host ownership is not possible unless you download mods from sites like Nexus Mods.

When creating a new farm, select your preferred setting. The Four Corners map is perfect for a four-player run, as each quadrant boasts a tiny pond for every player to use, among other advantages. Other types of farmlands focus on different gameplay aspects. The Riverland Farm and Beach Farms are ideal for fishing, but not so much for planting crops. The newly introduced Meadowlands Farm is perfect for raising livestock, since it comes with a coop and two chickens by default. If you wish to bring newcomers into an existing farm, you can head over to Robin’s carpentry store to have additional cabins built on your land.

What is the point of playing Stardew Valley in co-op mode?

Certain features in Stardew Valley are only available in multiplayer mode. For instance, co-op players can craft a unique wedding ring to marry another farmhand and have kids together. Each player must select a different spouse, with the unique 14-heart events occurring only once per NPC. At the start of a co-op game, players decide whether money is shared equally or split among everyone individually. To make things a bit more challenging in early game, you may sell items like crops, minerals, and cooked foods for reduced profits. Seasoned players and speedrunners can have fun rebalancing the economy to discover the game from a new perspective.

Although some gameplay decisions require collaboration, quest progression is essentially individualised. However, you and your friends can assist one another in carrying out time-consuming or demanding tasks, such as completing all Community Centre bundles, collecting every last Golden Walnut on Ginger Island, or gaining access to the desert casino at the back of the Oasis store. Presenting your club card to brush past the bouncer feels like a triumphant win, although the novelty may quickly wear off as the casino’s blackjack-like game and slots are slightly repetitive.

Putting in a hundred hours of gameplay is the minimum to delve into Stardew Valley’s lore and explore its every nook and cranny. Recent updates brought even more new content and Easter Eggs to discover organically, including exclusive festivals to partake in and new characters to interact with. And it only gets better with fellow farmhands.