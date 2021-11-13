How to stop Gmail bait attacks

Gmail is widely regarded as one of the most secure platforms for sending and receiving messages and information. With increased worries about cybersecurity, however, no digital location is secure! The same is true for Gmail. A frightening new method through which cybercriminals launched what are now known as Gmail bait attacks has been revealed.

According to a recent research from IT security firm Barracuda Networks, fraudsters are using the Gmail bait attack tactic to target potential victims with phishing assaults. It’s as easy as it is effective, and avoiding this assault will need you to be focused on what you’re doing.

Bait attacks are when hackers send out fake emails in order to gather information and see who is inclined to reply so that they may utilise that information in future phishing attempts. Barracuda researchers’ findings indicate, “Over 35% of the 10,500 organisations analysed were targeted by at least one bait attack in September 2021, with an average of three distinct mailboxes per company receiving one of these messages.”

Bait attacks are typically emails with limited substance or maybe no material at all. Surprisingly, no phishing URLs or harmful attachments are included in these campaigns. This makes phishing detectors difficult, if not impossible, to protect or warn against such emails. In order to avoid detection, the attackers usually launch the bait assaults using fresh email accounts obtained from free services such as Gmail, Yahoo, or Hotmail.

91 percent of fraudsters use Gmail for bait attacks, according to Barracuda experts. So, the most simple technique to identify a bait assault is to examine the email text. Of course, this may be aggravating.

The purpose of these Gmail bait attacks, also known as reconnaissance assaults, is to check the victim’s email account – whether it exists or not. When the crooks do not get any “undeliverable” emails, this becomes evident. The second purpose is to initiate a dialogue with the victim. According to Barracuda, the phishing attempt is then launched in full force, resulting in the loss of money or the victims’ confidential information.

How can you defend yourself from bait attacks?

As the messages do not include any dangerous links or content, traditional screening technology does not operate in the case of bait assaults. AI-based defence, on the other hand, is adept at exploiting data from numerous sources and defending against bait attacks.

The most crucial requirement is to recognise such assaults and, more significantly, to never respond to such emails. Notify your IT and security personnel about the assault as well.

Remove the bait assault as soon as you’ve identified it; don’t let it linger in your inbox. Automated incident response can help identify and correct these messages quickly, stopping the threat from spreading.