Street Fighter 6’s brilliant graphics, well-thought-out mechanics, and exciting gameplay have captured the attention of the fighting game world. The ability to tease your opponents is one of the most thrilling aspects of Street Fighter video games. With the help of taunts, players can add another level of psychological strategy to their play and potentially cause their opponents to lose focus. You may learn how to taunt in Street Fighter 6 from this article, which also covers the new features and improvements that were implemented in 2024.

A taunt is what?

In Street Fighter 6, a taunt is a special move that characters can use to ridicule or challenge their opponent without dealing any damage. A taunt can be intended to be amusing, ostentatious, or purposefully provoke a response from your opponent. Each character has a unique taunt that reflects their personality and fighting style.

How to Execute a Joke

In Street Fighter 6, taunting someone is a rather simple move. Here’s a detailed how-to:

Enter Taunt Mode : Press the relevant taunt button on your controller to enter taunt mode. This is the L2 button on the PlayStation, the LT button on the Xbox, or the corresponding button on other controllers for the majority of configurations. Before you start playing a match, make sure you understand how your controller is laid out.

: Press the relevant taunt button on your controller to enter taunt mode. This is the L2 button on the PlayStation, the LT button on the Xbox, or the corresponding button on other controllers for the majority of configurations. Before you start playing a match, make sure you understand how your controller is laid out. Execute the Taunt : To execute the taunt, stand up and press the button. Your character will then launch into their special taunt motion. Use taunts carefully because they make you susceptible for a short while.

: To execute the taunt, stand up and press the button. Your character will then launch into their special taunt motion. Use taunts carefully because they make you susceptible for a short while. Personalise Your Taunts : As of the 2024 patch, players of Street Fighter 6 can now alter their taunts. It is possible to designate distinct taunts for various button combinations, which makes it easier to access them in the heat of battle. To customize, go to the Options Menu, select Control Settings, and then assign your preferred taunts to specific buttons or combos.

Fresh Insults in the 2024 Revision

To improve the taunting experience, the 2024 update includes a number of new insults and features.

Character-Specific taunts : Each character now has new taunts with new lines and animations. Through purchases, special events, or gaming achievements, you can unlock these new taunts.

: Each character now has new taunts with new lines and animations. Through purchases, special events, or gaming achievements, you can unlock these new taunts. Interactive taunts : Certain characters now have taunts that alter according to the opponent they are up against. A level of personality and antagonism is added to the game when Ryu taunts in different ways against Chun-Li and Ken, for example.

: Certain characters now have taunts that alter according to the opponent they are up against. A level of personality and antagonism is added to the game when Ryu taunts in different ways against Chun-Li and Ken, for example. Environmental taunts : An innovative feature are taunts that react to the surroundings. Characters can now interact with some stage components during a taunt. For instance, a character might pick up a piece of fruit in the middle of a busy marketplace and present it to the opposition in jest.

: An innovative feature are taunts that react to the surroundings. Characters can now interact with some stage components during a taunt. For instance, a character might pick up a piece of fruit in the middle of a busy marketplace and present it to the opposition in jest. Customisation of speech Lines : Now, players can select several speech lines to use while taunting others. Through the character customisation menu, this feature makes for a more customised experience.

Suggestions for Using Psychological Warfare Tactics Effectively

Gain Insight : To gain insight into your opponent’s mind, use taunts. A well-timed jest can cause them to lose focus and become more prone to errors. Mix it Up : Don’t let your taunting grow stale. To make your rival wonder, utilise them in different ways and at different times. Strategic Timing : To maximise the psychological effect, taunt your opponent after a noteworthy victory, such making a combination or taking them out. Remain Alert : Recall that being teased exposes you to danger. Teasing should only be done when you are certain it is safe or when you know the psychological benefit justifies the danger.

In summary

In Street Fighter 6, taunting gives the game a fun and strategic twist. Capcom improved the taunting system with the 2024 update, making it more customisable and interactive than ever. Gaining the advantage you need in combat might come from learning the art of the taunt, whether your goal is to wow your opponent or play mind games. So go ahead and use the taunt of your favourite character to spice up your fights!