How to tip on twitter using PayTM

Whether you want to tip your favourite creators because their Tweets make you giggle, or small business owners you like – whoever you want to assist, Tips makes it simple. Twitter began testing with this feature in May 2021 with a small test group of some of the service’s most powerful and diverse voices, including journalists, creators, and others who help make Twitter, Twitter. Tips has been available on iOS and Android in India since November of last year to all individuals above the age of 18. It is a new approach to monetize Twitter, allowing users to pay and receive cash as a mark of appreciation.

Twitter has added Paytm as a payment gateway option to its Tips function, which enables creators to monetize their Twitter accounts by receiving monetary tips from followers and other users. According to the firm, the Tips function is now available to all users over the age of 18 in India, regardless of whether they use an Android or iOS device.

Users may now use Paytm’s interface to support individuals and organisations on Twitter by paying them using various payment methods such as UPI, credit and debit cards, net banking, wallets, and so on.

Twitter first introduced the Tip Jar function in May of last year, before making it available to all iOS users over the age of 18 in September. In November of the same year, the capability was enabled to Android devices.

Previously, Indian creators could only share links to their Bitcoin or Ethereum addresses, Patreon, or Razorpay in the Tips area. The adoption of the Paytm payment channel will broaden the user base, allowing them to more easily contribute to their favourite authors on the platform.

Creators must go to their profile on the Twitter app and click the “Edit Profile” button to enable the Paytm tipping feature.

When you click this, you will be directed to a page where you can change your profile. If you go to the bottom, you’ll see a “Tips” option that, if you haven’t used it previously, will be set to “off.”

If this option is not available to you, make sure you have provided your birth date on your profile. Because Twitter prohibits this feature to individuals under the age of 18, it will not appear on your profile unless you input your age. When you click “Tips,” you’ll be directed to another screen with an on/off toggle that allows you to start and stop taking tips on your account.

Click on the Paytm area, enter your information, and finish linking your wallet to your account. When a creator enables the option, Twitter inserts an icon next to your profile with a Paytm link, allowing others to tip you via the Paytm interface on their devices.

There will be a few text fields under this that correspond to different payment options, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Patreon, Paytm, and Razorpay.

People will be able to assist individuals and organisations across India through Paytm’s interface using a variety of payment methods such as UPI, credit and debit cards, net banking, wallets, and more.

Tips is accessible in Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, and Tamil, among other Indian languages. Check out our Help Center for step-by-step instructions on how to enable your Tips feature and send tips. Twitter’s General Tipping Policy is intended to keep users safe while using the service and will guide enforcement actions.