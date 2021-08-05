How to top up 1 diamond in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire, commonly known as Free Fire, is an Android and iOS battle royale game developed and by Garena. In 2019, it became the most downloaded mobile game in the world. In 2019, the Google Play Store awarded the game the “Best Popular Vote Game” award.

After the prohibition on PUBG Mobile, Free Fire has been undeniably in full swing in India. The game has attracted a large number of new players due to its amazing features, diverse cast of characters, and particularly fascinating events. Aside from the Free Fire elite pass, which attracts a large number of players, Garena Free Fire offers a variety of events and objectives that provide players with desired skin guns, packages, and pets.

In the Free Fire top-up event, participants must top up a certain quantity of diamonds in order to get various rewards. The greater the reward, the more diamonds they add to their collection.

Many players have been seeking for a way to top up 1 diamond in Free Fire because some top-up events just ask users to top up 1 diamond to earn rewards. You can’t top up 1 diamond in Free Fire right now since there aren’t any websites or top-up services that allow you to do so.

Because you can’t top up with just one diamond, players must top up at least 50, 80, or 100 diamonds, depending on the available choice on the top up website, to complete the 1 diamond top up mission and get the reward. To get the prize, simply return to the game and click the Claim button after completing the top-up transaction. The following are some of the most popular Free Fire top-up websites for topping up diamonds in the game.

Games Kharido

Games Kharido, being the official top-up website of Garena Free Fire in India, makes it simple and straightforward for players to acquire diamonds using a variety of payment methods. The procedure is quick and trustworthy, and the lowest quantity of diamond that may be added is 50 diamonds, which costs Rs 40.

As the official top-up platform of Garena Free Fire, Games Kharido is not only a credited website to purchase diamond, but it also offers players a 100% bonus on their first top-up. It implies that by topping up 5,600 diamonds, you may earn a bonus of up to 5,600 diamonds, and the steps are really simple.

Go to gameskharido.in to access the official Garena Free Fire top-up website in India.

Enter your Free Fire ID or log in with your Facebook account.

Choose the number of diamonds you wish to add or top up to your account.

While the pricing is equivalent to other top-up websites, you will benefit from a special offer of a 100% bonus.

Pay via one of the various payment options, such as PayTM, UPI, or NetBanking.

Your diamonds, including the extra ones, will appear in your Free Fire account after the transaction is finished. Since each player only gets one chance to receive a 100% bonus top-up, go for a large amount of diamonds.

Google Play Store

Google Play Store is the most common choice for gamers to top up their accounts without having to use a third-party service. To purchase diamonds, simply tap on the diamond icon in the game and follow the instructions. In the Google Play Store, the cheapest top-up option is 100 diamonds, which costs Rs 80.

Codashop

Codashop, the world’s largest top-up website for gamers, is where you can buy not just Free Fire’s in-game cash, but also a variety of other games. Codashop, like Games Kharido, only allows players to purchase a minimum of 50 diamonds. PayTM, UPI, and Net Banking are among the digital payment options available on the site.

SEAGM

SEAGM is another website where gamers may top up their accounts for games like Free Fire, PUBG, PUBG Mobile, and a variety of others. Simply select the quantity of diamonds you wish to buy, which ranges from 210 to 6,900, enter your ID and nickname, and select the appropriate payment option. Diamonds will be added to your account as soon as the transaction has been verified.