How to Transcribe Audio to Text

Audio transcription is the process of converting an audio file into a text file. That may be any audio recording, such as an interview, academic study, a music video clip, or a conference recording.

There are plenty of scenarios where having a text file is more convenient than an audio recording. Transcription is useful for podcasts, research, subtitling, transcribing phone calls, dictation, etc.

You can always go the old-school route of transcribing it yourself, which could take you hours. Or you can opt to use a transcription service to convert audio files to text. There are plenty of free or low-cost options to choose from, and most of them work in minutes.

Try transcribing audio to text or video to text and see how it improves your workflow, no matter if you’re a journalist, researcher, interviewer, educator, in the entertainment industry, or just need to take meeting notes. So, if you’re interested in transcribing an audio file or online audio to text, here’s everything you need to know.

1. Upload Your Audio File

Paste the URL of your audio media file, or upload the recorded audio file itself to our safe and secure network. You can upload voice recordings, recorded phone calls, podcasts, or anything that can be recorded to a digital file format and played with a media player.

With our uploader, you can import your file from anywhere, whether it’s on your laptop, Google Drive, Youtube, or Dropbox. The first 10 minutes are free. You will be asked to choose between automatic or human transcription.

Remember that you have 10 minutes of automatic transcription for free. Once the upload is finished just hit the “Transcribe” button and your audio will be processed.

2. Receive Your Transcript

Our automatic transcription software will convert your audio to text in just a few minutes (depending on the length of your file). If you select our human service, your transcript will be ready within 24 hours. Once the transcript is ready you will be able to proofread it from your user dashboard.

3. Proofread and Export the Transcript

In case you have selected automatic transcription, you might need to proofread and edit the final transcript. Thanks to our transcription editor proofreading your transcripts is much easier. Using the rewind feature, you can play your audio as many times as you want.

You will also be able to add speaker names, display the time code… etc. Once you have ensured everything is fine, you can proceed to download the transcript. You will be able to export the file in multiple texts or subtitle formats.